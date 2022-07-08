ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson, NC

Dog walkers keeping watchful eye in Davidson

By Sydney Heiberger
 4 days ago

DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Town of Davidson has taken full advantage of the National Dog Walker Watch program that teaches local dog walkers to be on the lookout for suspicious activity.

Though Davidson’s crime rate is relatively low, police officers say the program is proactive rather than reactive. More and more, criminals are committing crimes in broad daylight, so who better to help patrol the streets than those who walk them several times a day?

Dog walkers at Thursday’s Dog Walker Watch meeting said they take their dogs on walks as many as five or six times per day, passing up to 100 homes.

School Resource Officer Mike Prather leads the program in the summer. He says 95 percent of all arrests stem from community tips.

“We solve most of our crime through citizen contacts, citizen reports,” said Officer Prather.

Officer Prather says the program isn’t to get civilians to do policework. In fact, he discourages anyone from approaching suspicious activity, and encourages them to keep walking.  But he wants to make people aware of what suspicious activity looks like so that they can report it when they see it.

“For instance, walking in between cars, pulling on door handles. Or, walking into a backyard and they don’t have a uniform on,” said Officer Prather.

Several participants said they came to meet other dog loves in the community but left with new, helpful information.

“There are certain things I didn’t know people would do during the day. For example, break into cars,” said participant Kristy Sexton.

And the community-oriented dog walkers say they’re more than happy to help keep their community safe whenever possible.

“Phone down, eyes up,” said participant Wendy Powell.

The Town of Davidson says they plan to continue holding Dog Walker Watch meeting for those who want to participate in the future.

