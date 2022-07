A weekend accident in Bloomsburg has left two people dead. The crash occurred on Saturday at around 2:30 pm, when police say a car traveling the wrong direction down Route 11 struck two more vehicles in succession. The driver who initiated the crash and the operator of the second vehicle were killed; the third driver received only minor injuries. The roadway was closed for approximately four hours. The motorist apparently missed a right turn from Valley Road which requires them to use an access road to reach the eastbound lanes of Route 11.

