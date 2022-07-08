ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia to receive billions in new COVID-19 relief

By Adam Murphy
CBS 46
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In downtown Atlanta under the gold dome, the Governor’s office is preparing to receive billions in federal funding for COVID-19 relief. Attorney Tom Church said the state already received $2.4 billion from the federal government last year and now the second installment totaling $2.4 billion is on...

www.cbs46.com

Comments / 70

Ann Decker
4d ago

federal government and their associates did nothing for the American people. they just found another way to line their pockets with money. especially the state of Ga

Reply(8)
46
Carolyn Francis
4d ago

What about the home health care workers that has to go to work everyday and risk our life's and our family life.Home health care workers gets put on the back burners!!!!!!

Reply(2)
21
Slim Nasty
4d ago

Georgia gets granted billions yet here in Atlanta the homeless rate is rediculous but they'll look the other way.

Reply(2)
32
 

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
