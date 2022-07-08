ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday July 7th

By Kris Boone
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TvRSp_0gYUn0K500

The heat continue for Concho Valley, and while the afternoon highs in the 100s has been brutal, the overnight lows have in the upper 70s, preventing the area from really cooling off overnight. That trend will continue into the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday could see some isolated showers and storms as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico begin moving into the area from the southeast. That increased moisture could spark a few showers, but they will be short lived as the upper level ridge will continue to work to suppress any significant develop.

Temperatures remain in the 100s going into the next week as some locations will encroach on record breaking levels. Late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning a cold front will move into the region and start to break up the extra hot pattern that we have been in. That will allow temperatures will tumble back down into the upper 90s for some and increase rain chances by mid week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Dangerous heat today through Monday

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department and the US National Weather Service have reported a heat advisory to be in effect until Monday predicting temperatures to reach 108. Sunday’s high is predicted to be 103-105 and on the rise to 108 by Monday evening. Areas currently...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Municipal court announces ‘Warrant Roundup’

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Municipal Court has set a July 22 deadline to resolve outstanding warrants as announced on the city’s Facebook page. According to the city website, the court has generated a list of individuals who have outstanding warrants that must be resolved prior to to the 4:30 p.m. deadline in order for their name to not appear on the warrant list which will subject the individual to be arrested “at anytime, place of environment, or home.”
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
KLST/KSAN

SAPD highlights Humberto Morales Jr. as a wanted person

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department highlighted Humberto Morales Jr. for “Fugitive Friday” via social media on July 8th. Morales who is described to be five-foot-nine, 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes has a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

WCSO finds 150 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Two people face felony charges after deputies with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office said they discovered 150 pounds of marijuana during a routine traffic stop on Thursday morning. Franc Yanlong Huang and Mei Wu, both of California, were arrested and charged with possession of...
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

PD: Woman beat with water jug in sleep

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police arrested two women accused of holding down and beating a woman in the face with a metal water container. Around 11:44 a.m. on June 9, police responded to the 210 Montevideo Apartments in reference to a burglary, according to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral. The victim pressed charges, […]
EDINBURG, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KLST/KSAN

Slurpee Day: How to find the free frozen favorite

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Every year on it’s birthday, the country’s largest chain of convenience stores has celebrated by giving customers a signature frozen drink free. Now, that day has a new name, though it may one you’ve heard before. Officials with 7-Eleven announced the celebration...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KLST/KSAN

The city of Waco issues Stage 2 Drought Contingency Plan

WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- Lake Waco water levels continue to decline. City manager Bradley Ford has determined those conditions warrant initiation of stage two of the drought contingency plan. The Stage 2 Water Conservation and Drought Contingency Plan is designed to slow the decline of the water level in Lake Waco by thoughtful, meaningful, reductions […]
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Bosque Co Sheriff seeks to form Volunteer Emergency Services Support Committee

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office is looking to form a Volunteer Emergency Services Support Committee. Sheriff Trace Hendricks said on social media Friday morning that the County is blessed to have a large number of people who voluntarily step up during a disaster or time of need. He says the generosity of these people “speaks volumes of the values of our family and friends here in our county.”
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Tom Green County COVID-19 report: July 8, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 slightly decreased in Tom Green County over the last week, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday. In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, July 8, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 412 new positive cases […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Avoid the area of Sherwood Way and Howard Street

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department released an alert to avoid the area of Sherwood Way and Howard Street due to a motor vehicle accident. The vehicle, a Silver Kia Soul crashed into a street sign after a run-in with another vehicle. Police Officers and EMS are currently on the scene. The […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Four Concho Valley counties listed as high risk for COVID by CDC

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Four Concho Valley counties have been listed as high risk for transmission of COVID-19, according to the latest data from the CDC. COVID-19 community levels are determined by the CDC based on the number of new infections and hospitalizations reported over the last 7 days and the percentage of inpatient hospital beds taken by COVID patients.
CONCHO COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

ERCOT breaks another power record, tracker shows

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the midst of a record-breaking weekend for heat, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas set another power record, according to its online tracker. It’s the second time this week that ERCOT has set a new record in July and for all-time power usage. ERCOT...
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Right of Way Fire in Milam County 95 percent contained

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: As of Sunday night, the Texas A&M Forest Service reports the Right of Way Fire in Milam County is at 106.8 acres, and is 95 percent contained. The Texas A&M Forest Service originally responded Saturday to a request for assistance on the Right of Way Fire. At this […]
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Police warn of “swap and sell” scammers

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department has recently reported a string of fake Facebook accounts creating false posts on local “Swap and Sale” pages. The false reports have been highlighting “Crimes” that they claim to have been committed here in San Angelo and they have been asking individuals to share and like the posts. This in turn continues to spread the misinformation resulting in unnecessary stress and panic for whoever reads it.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy