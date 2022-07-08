Baseball: Bismarck Capitals lean on new faces for the leadership

The Bismarck Capitals will be hosting the Western Regional Tournament for Class A, hoping this will boost a team that is young throughout the roster.

Longtime leader Josh Lardy has aged out, so it’s time for new vets to step up. Seth Dietz has been that guy for the Capitals, vocal in the dugout with his teammates, and picking them up with his play on the field.

“Cause I used to be that guy that would hang my head,” says Dietz. “Now, I’ve just come to realize that it’s baseball, it’s going to happen. Just cheer your other teammates on, because if you make something bad, your teammate can pick you up.”

“It brings that camaraderie,” says head coach Aric Lee. “These guys enjoy each other’s company. They enjoy playing with each other. We have a lot of guys playing in our system for a number of years.”

