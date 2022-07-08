Mandan Chiefs riding hot streak in the middle of summer

The Mandan Chiefs are one of the hottest legion baseball teams in the state after winning eight of their last ten games.

Their biggest strength hasn’t necessarily been what they’re doing right. Head Coach Jake Kincaid says making adjustments on the fly has helped the Chiefs find success this summer.

“I think our coaching staff does a really good job of letting the kids have a lot of freedom to make changes, but that being said I think our intent as well as our urgency need to stay high all the time,” Kincaid said. “It is early, but it can get late early as well, especially if we don’t play with that urgency to make some changes and some small tweaks in practice.”

The Chiefs will be playing in Jamestown’s annual tournament starting this Friday.

