Mandan, ND

Baseball: Mandan A’s have found a spark in the offense to lead to first-place start

By Phil Benotti
 4 days ago

The Mandan A’s are definitely the surprise team in 2022, a perfect 12-0 in the west, and getting it done with the fundamentals.

The A’s have racked up wins making timely defensive plays to get out of jams while taking advantage of runners in scoring position at the plate. Tate Olson has been the spark for Mandan’s offense, hitting at nearly .460 in the lead-off spot.

“You know, I just got in the weight room in the offseason,” says Olson. “I’ve been working on getting stronger, so then, even if I make bad contact it’ll still be a decent hit.”

“The biggest thing hitting-wise with him is that he goes out and attacks the ball,” says Head Coach Rob Bird Horse. “He hits it where it’s pitched very well, whether it’s inside, outside part of the plate. So props to him for being aggressive and he’s been rewarded pretty well.”

