On Saturday July 9, 2022, around 3:30 a.m. the Pope County Sheriff’s Office and the Starbuck Police Department responded to the Lakes Area Inn Hotel regarding an assault with a weapon. Once Officers arrived on scene the victim, an adult male, was transported by the Glacial Ridge Ambulance to the Glacial Ridge Hospital due to the severity of his injuries. The victim was later airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center and he remains hospitalized. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) Agents, and Crime Lab were called to assist with the criminal investigation.

STARBUCK, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO