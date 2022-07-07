ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Death notices for July 7, 2022

By Missourian Staff
Columbia Missourian
 3 days ago

Paul Herbert Marsh, 100, of Columbia died July 6, 2022....

Columbia Missourian

Shirley Marie Northup, Feb. 1, 1943 — June 10, 2022

Shirley Marie (Blackston) Northup passed away on June 10, 2022 after a prolonged battle against cancer. Shirley was born February 1, 1943, to James Richard Blackston and Valera Mae (Grissom) Blackston. Shirley was preceded in death by her sister Sharon. Shirley is survived by brothers Lonnie and Rick and her...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Ruth M. Stamper, Jan. 25, 1936 — June 30, 2022

Ruth M. Stamper (nee Lynch) was born at home to Harry S. and Mary Elizabeth Lynch on January 25, 1936, as the first of six children. Ruth died with the love of family by her side on Thursday, June 30 at the age of 86. Ruth is survived by three siblings, three children, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Donald L. Stamper, two siblings and granddaughter, Caitlyn.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Dorothy Mildred Nelson, Nov. 10, 1929 — July 3, 2022

Dorothy Mildred Nelson, 92, November 10, 1929 -July 3, 2022. A visitation will be held Monday, July 11, 2022 from 10:00 am – 11:00 am with funeral services at 11:00 am, both at Memorial Funeral Home, Columbia. Burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Dorothy is preceded in death...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Eric Scott Evans, Aug. 27, 1960 — June 24, 2022

Eric Scott Evans passed away on June 24, 2022, in Columbia, MO. He was 61. Eric was born on August 27, 1960, in Carbondale, IL, the second child of Roy Winston and Sharon Rae Evans. Eric attended David H. Hickman High School, graduating in 1978. While there, he met Teresa...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Evelyn Marjorie Peck, 1925 — 2022

Evelyn Peck, 97, of Columbia, Missouri, died peacefully at Boone Hospital Center on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Evelyn was born, grew up, was educated, and began her lifelong career in nursing in New York City, a city she loved for its people and, of course, as the home to the Metropolitan Opera. Her nursing career took her from the Big Apple, to the Frontier Nursing Service in Hyden, Kentucky, to the University of Missouri and the Truman Veterans’ Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. She was recognized by colleagues, students, and patients for her commitment to excellence in nursing education and in patient care.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Columbia Missourian

Columbia Missourian

Columbia Missourian

Columbia Missourian

