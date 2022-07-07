Death notices for July 7, 2022

Evelyn Peck, 97, of Columbia, Missouri, died peacefully at Boone Hospital Center on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Evelyn was born, grew up, was educated, and began her lifelong career in nursing in New York City, a city she loved for its people and, of course, as the home to the Metropolitan Opera. Her nursing career took her from the Big Apple, to the Frontier Nursing Service in Hyden, Kentucky, to the University of Missouri and the Truman Veterans’ Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. She was recognized by colleagues, students, and patients for her commitment to excellence in nursing education and in patient care.

