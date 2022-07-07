ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconino County, AZ

Flood Control District Issues Urgent Call for Sandbag Volunteers

By LIVE scanners
flagscanner.com
 3 days ago

Coconino County’s Flood Control District, in partnership with the United Way of Northern Arizona, are once again making an urgent request for volunteers to help fill and place sandbags to mitigate the serious threat of post-wildfire flooding threatening homes in the Timberline, Wupatki Trails, Fernwood and Doney Park...

flagscanner.com

fox10phoenix.com

Excessive Heat Warning issued for 6 Arizona counties on Monday

PHOENIX - An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for six Arizona counties on July 11 as temperatures are expected to reach up to 114 degrees for the Phoenix area, according to the National Weather Service. The advisory will go into effect for the following counties starting at 10 a.m....
PHOENIX, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

Maria Husted resigns from Sedona-Oak Creek School District Governing Board

Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter has announced a vacancy on the Sedona-Oak Creek School District Governing Board member Maria Husted has resigned, due to the fact that her family has relocated out of the community and she is no longer eligible to serve. The resignation was effective July 4, 2022.
SEDONA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Flagstaff expands housing options with Tiny House Village

The Tiny House Village, built by local developer, Hope Construction, is a brand new living community and the first of its kind in Flagstaff. Flagstaff has some of the highest home prices in the state, and the new community aims to provide the affordability and sustainability of tiny home living without sacrificing the luxuries of living in a fully appointed home. With the struggle to find affordable housing in the community, the Tiny House Village is perfect for those community members searching to embrace the peace, sustainability, and affordability that downsizing brings. For the first time, Flagstaff residents don’t have to sacrifice a sense of community to live in a sustainable tiny home as the Tiny House Village is located in the center of the city at Fourth Street and Soliere Avenue intersection and is well connected to everything Flagstaff has to offer.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

Small wildfire contained east of Flagstaff

USFS Fire crews made quick work of a small wildfire near Sheep Hill east of Flagstaff at around noon today. The fire was contained at under 1 acre in size. Cause is unknown.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

COVID-19 cases rise in 9 Arizona counties; repeat infections can increase health issues

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Health Services says that in 9 counties across the state, COVID-19 rates of infection are high. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the transmission of the virus is rising in Maricopa, Yavapai, Coconino, Mohave, La Paz, Apache, Navajo, Gila, and Pinal counties. Other, more rural parts of the state are also seeing bigger case counts but not as drastically as those nine counties. Health officials are also warning about the possible health risks of repeated infections.
ARIZONA STATE
flagscanner.com

Fight in progress

Flagstaff Police are responding to 1025 S Milton at Walgreens for a male and female physically fighting in the parking lot.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

Possible Grenade Found

A CCSO Deputy believes he has found what appears to be a "stinger" style grenade near forest roads 128 and 128D. This is near Marshall Lake. Flagstaff Bomb Squad is being contacted.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

Intoxicated pedestrian in roadway

Flagstaff Police are responding to 1801 E Butler Ave for an intoxicated male stumbling into the roadway heading eastbound.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

Police and medics called to large fight early this morning

At roughly 2:30 am on Sunday morning, Flagstaff Police and EMS were dispatched to 5000 N Mall Way at the Elevation Apartments for a large physical fight between at least 6 people. One person needed medics. Unknown if any arrests were made.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

Man Down (Delayed)

7/10/2022 5:18 am: Flagstaff Police are asking for medics to respond to 101 E Butler Ave at the Speedway for a passed out possibly intoxicated adult needing medical attention.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

WATCH NOW: Video of train colliding with car in Flagstaff Saturday

7/9/2022: Flagstaff Police, Fire, and EMS are responding to East Route 66 and Ponderosa Parkway for a train that has collided with a car. UPDATE: NO injuries. EMS units are canceled. The train is still stopped. UPDATE: The vehicle involved was a Toyota SUV. The video is courtesy of Reggie...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
12news.com

74-year-old woman leads multiple agencies on pursuit in northern Arizona

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — A 74-year-old woman was arrested after leading multiple agencies on a pursuit that ended in Cottonwood Saturday, police said. The incident started when the Sedona Police Department received multiple calls from citizens reporting a woman's erratic and disorderly behavior. Later that day, officers spotted her driving...
COTTONWOOD, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Lisa Dahl opens 2nd Pisa Lisa location in Sedona

Dahl Restaurant Group, led by award winning chef owner Lisa Dahl, will open its second Pisa Lisa location in July in Sedona’s Village of Oak Creek with expanded space and additional menu offerings inspired by her beloved original Pisa Lisa in West Sedona. The first location opened in 2013 and instantly became a must visit destination for tourists as well as a fixture in the local community, serving as a casual stop for wood-fired thin crust pizzas, organic salads, tapas, and locally made artisan gelato. Dahl’s sixth restaurant in Northern Arizona’s red rock country will continue to offer and expand upon the vibrant social environment and authentic pizza that Pisa Lisa has become synonymous with.
SEDONA, AZ
nrn.com

Dahl Restaurant Group announces second location of Pisa Lisa wood-fired pizzeria concept

flagscanner.com

Injury accident

Flagstaff Police and EMS are responding to West and Dortha Ave for a two-car accident with airbags deployed.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

intoxicated person needing EMS

Flagstaff FD and EMS are responding to 203 E Brannon Ave at the Murdoch Center for a severely intoxicated person. Police are on the scene.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
KGUN 9

Woman driver arrested after police chase in northern Arizona

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in northern Arizona say a 74-year-old New York woman who allegedly was driving erratically on a revoked driver’s license has been arrested following a pursuit through three cities and towns. Sedona police say they received numerous calls about the driver Saturday and unsuccessfully...
COTTONWOOD, AZ

