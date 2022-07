The hopes for a medal from an HBCU athlete on Team USA at the World Track & Field Championships this week (July 15-24) in Eugene, Oregon rests of the broad shoulders of one Randolph Ross Jr. The NC A&T junior and back-to-back NCAA outdoor 400 meter champion is the only HBCU athlete on the U. S. team competing this week. But there are six other HBCU track stars representing their home countries.

EUGENE, OR ・ 7 HOURS AGO