Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park grows to over 4,261 acres, containment at 23%

Crews are battling a wildfire that has shut down part of Yosemite National Park and has closed the Highway 41 entrance into the park.

For the second consecutive day on Tuesday, the Washburn Fire got bigger and containment got smaller, with 4,261 acres burned and 23% contained as of Wednesday night.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but during a community meeting on Monday night, the park superintendent said it appears to have been started by humans.

Concerns are growing as are the resources being dedicated to fight the fire on the ground and from the air. More than 1,000 firefighting personnel are currently working, having been called in from across California.

Some of those crews are dedicated to helping protect the towering Giant Sequoia trees.

A sprinkler system set up within the grove is keeping their trunks moist and officials say that the steady spray of water along with previous prescribed burns has kept the flames at bay so far.

Newly released infrared mapping , which shows the heat generated by the fire, shows it spreading north and east, towards the wilderness areas of the park.

The Mariposa Grove is home to over 500 mature Giant Sequoias, the most massive trees on Earth.

In 1864, President Lincoln signed legislation protecting the Mariposa Grove, making it the first time the federal government set aside scenic natural areas to be protected for the benefit of future generations.

That idea would later lead to the creation of the National Park system.

Lightning-sparked wildfires over the past two years have killed up to a fifth of the estimated 75,000 large sequoias in the Sierra, which are the biggest trees by volume and a major draw for tourists.

The Highway 41 entrance to the park is now closed, so visitors will need to use Highway 120 or 140 to access the Yosemite Valley. The rest of the park remains open, though heavy smoke Sunday obscured scenic vistas and created unhealthy air quality.

The Tenaya Lodge, located just south of the park, remains open.

A mandatory evacuation order remains in place for the community of Wawona and the Wawona Campground.

The meadows and hillsides that are normally visible are blanketed in smoke and the historic Wawona Hotel, typically filled with guests, is now eerily silent.

An evacuation shelter is available at the Mariposa New Life Church, located at 5089 Cole Road.