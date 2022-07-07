ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Hall homers, drives in 2, Phillies take series from Nats

By AARON BRACY
The Associated Press
4 days ago
 4 days ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Darick Hall homered, doubled and drove in two runs, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 5-3 on Thursday.

Didi Gregorius added an RBI triple for Philadelphia, which took two of three from last-place Washington and improved to 6-2 against its NL East rival. The Phillies entered third in the division, eight games behind the Mets.

“We’re playing well and getting a lot of contributions from a lot of people and that’s big,” interim manager Rob Thomson said.

Hall extended Philadelphia’s advantage to 5-2 with two outs in the seventh with a drive off the right-field foul pole. It was Hall’s fourth homer in eight games since being called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to take over for injured star Bryce Harper (broken left thumb) as the club’s designated hitter batting in the cleanup spot.

“He’s really swinging the bat well,” Thomson said. “Darick’s been kind of a spark for us. He’s a pretty calm guy and has a lot of poise.”

Hall is hitting .290 with seven RBIs.

“He’s just out there playing baseball like he’s on a sandlot,” Thomson said.

Luis García had a pair of doubles and an RBI before leaving the game in the seventh inning with a stomach issue, and Juan Soto had two hits and drove in a run for the Nationals. Washington has lost seven of eight.

“We had our chances early to blow the game open,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “We couldn’t do it. All of the sudden we started chasing when the bullpen came in.”

The Nationals kept Kyle Schwarber in the ballpark one day after the NL home run leader went deep twice against his former team. Schwarber finished 0-for-3 with a walk and an RBI groundout in the fourth inning that put Philadelphia ahead 4-2.

Nick Nelson (3-1) gave up one hit in two scoreless innings in relief of starter Bailey Falter. Seranthony Dominguez finished off another strong performance by the Phillies’ bullpen, working a perfect ninth for his third save in four chances.

The Phillies went ahead with three runs in the third off Joan Adon (1-12).

Hall’s double off the wall scored Rhys Hoskins from first and moved Nick Castellanos to third. Castellanos scored on J.T. Realmuto’s sacrifice fly to left, and Hall scored on Didi Gregorius’ triple off the wall in right field that was misjudged by right fielder Soto. Soto camped under the ball at the warning track, but he didn’t reach out far enough to make the catch. Martinez said Soto got his glove caught on a chain link in the fence.

Adon’s struggles continued, as the 23-year-old right-hander gave up four runs on six hits in four innings with three strikeouts and three walks to raise his ERA to 7.10 in 14 starts.

“He’s got great stuff,” Martinez said. “We just have to continue to work with him on his command.”

Martinez said the starter for Adon’s next scheduled turn in the rotation is to be determined.

The Nationals took a 2-0 lead off Falter on Maikel Franco’s first-inning RBI single and Soto’s RBI single to right in the second.

Falter, filling in for injured right-hander Zach Eflin (right knee bruise), gave up those two runs on six hits in four innings.

SOTO STREAK

Soto extended his hitting streak to 10 games and his on-base streak to 17.

SLUMPING CASTELLANOS

Castellanos has struggled in his first season with the Phillies. Castellanos batted .309 with 34 homers, 100 RBIs and a .939 OPS last year for Cincinnati before signing a $100 million, five-year contract with Philadelphia. He is hitting .251 with eight homers and 44 RBIs after going 1 for 4 with a strikeout on Thursday.

Thomson said he has not considered dropping Castellanos in the lineup. Castellanos batted third on Thursday.

“I haven’t really thought about it because I think he’s going to come out of it at any moment,” Thomson said. “When he does, he’ll be in the right spot.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: Placed RHP Reed Garrett on the 15-day injured list with right biceps inflammation. Garrett has a 8.22 ERA in six games. ... Martinez said García’s stomach problem was similar to that of Nelson Cruz, who was sidelined on Tuesday and Wednesday with a stomach virus. Cruz returned on Thursday and went 0 for 3 with three strikeouts as the DH.

Nationals: Begin a three-game series at Atlanta on Friday night when RHP Erick Fedde (5-5, 4.29 ERA) opposes Braves RHP Charlie Morton (4-3, 4.34).

Phillies: RHP Zack Wheeler (7-4, 2.66) opposes Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright (6-6, 3.26) in St. Louis on Friday night for the start of a four-game series.

Larry Brown Sports

Report: Yankees could trade away former All-Star

The New York Yankees have comfortably been the best team in baseball so far in 2022, but that is not stopping them from considering some changes to their roster. The Yankees have engaged in trade talks with multiple teams about outfielder Joey Gallo, according to Jon Heyman and Dan Martin of the New York Post. Gallo has become something of a luxury for the Yankees with Matt Carpenter’s recent renaissance, and some believe Gallo would be well-served by leaving New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Phillies' Matt Vierling absent Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Vierling started the past three games, but he's yielding right field to Odubel Herrera while Mickey Moniak enters the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Yankees, Royals Have Reportedly Discussed Notable Trade

The New York Yankees and Kansas City have reportedly talked about a trade involving Andrew Benintendi. The report first came from Jon Heyman and Dan Martin of the New York Post. Benintendi is very likely to be moved by the Aug. 2 MLB Trade Deadline, especially since he's a free agent at the end of the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
960 The Ref

Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

NEW YORK — (AP) — In a city of stars, the Angels' Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw will be in the spotlight July 19 at Dodger Stadium. “I think it’s been a couple of years since I got to compete in an All-Star Game, and something about Dodger Stadium, too, is special,” Kershaw said after pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday. “I don’t take that for granted. Like I said before, I hope I didn’t take anybody’s spot that was more deserving than me, but now that it’s official and I get to do it, I am very excited about it.”
MLB
The Associated Press

Pujols hits No. 684 to help Cards rally past Phillies 4-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 684th homer and Tommy Edman drove in the tiebreaking run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to help the scuffling St. Louis Cardinals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Sunday. St. Louis had lost two straight and six of seven. Kyle Schwarber hit his NL-leading 28th homer for the Phillies, who had won three in a row. Pujols, who singled to start the go-ahead rally in the eighth, has 1,377 extra-base hits to tie Stan Musial for third place on the career list.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Inside The Phillies

The 2022 MLB Draft is Wide Open for the Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are in possession of the 17th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, which is set to kick off Sunday, July 17. This draft class is loaded with prep talent, with names like Druw Jones (son of Andruw), Jackson Holliday (son of Matt), and others leading the charge. While this particular year doesn't have the superstar top-end that its predecessors have had, it is substantially deep, and features solid talent all the way through the middle rounds.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Phillies face the Cardinals leading series 2-1

Philadelphia Phillies (46-40, third in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (46-42, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (5-6, 3.15 ERA, .92 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (5-7, 2.72 ERA, .99 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -113, Cardinals -106; over/under is 7...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Mets play the Braves leading series 1-0

New York Mets (54-33, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (52-36, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (5-1, 3.48 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (4-2, 2.88 ERA, .98 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -165, Mets +140; over/under is 8...
QUEENS, NY
The Associated Press

Twins host the Brewers to start 2-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (48-39, first in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (48-40, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jason Alexander (2-1, 4.75 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Twins: Josh Winder (4-2, 3.12 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -139, Brewers +118; over/under is 9 runs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Mikolas, Pujols lead Cardinals over Phillies 6-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Miles Mikolas pitched effectively into the eighth inning, Albert Pujols passed Stan Musial on the career extra-base hits list, and Corey Dickerson and Lars Nootbar homered as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-1 Monday night. The teams split the four-game series and are tied for the final wild-card spot in the National League. The Cardinals have won two straight but are just 3-6 in their last nine games. Philadelphia lost consecutive games for the third time since the start of June. Mikolas (6-7) gave up six hits, including a first-inning home run to Rhys Hoskins, struck out five and walked none in 7 1/3 innings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Angels look to end 4-game slide, take on the Astros

Houston Astros (56-29, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (38-49, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (7-5, 3.70 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Angels: Noah Syndergaard (5-7, 3.84 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -128, Angels +108; over/under is 8...
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Rays' Wander Franco to injured list with wrist discomfort

CINCINNATI (AP) — Shortstop Wander Franco was put on the 10-day injured list by the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, one day after he left the game against the Cincinnati Reds with what the team called right wrist discomfort. Franco left Saturday’s game after fouling off a 100.2 mph Hunter Greene pitch before striking out. Franco is to be examined by Dr. Douglas Carlan on Monday in St. Petersburg, Florida. The 21-year-old switch-hitter is batting .260 with five homers and 23 RBIs in over 58 games this season. Tampa Bay also placed centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day IL with left hip inflammation and left-hander Jeffrey Springs on the 15-day IL with right lower leg tightness, a move retroactive to Thursday. The Rays optioned right-hander Calvin Faucher to Triple-A Durham.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Associated Press

Pirates take win streak into game against the Marlins

Pittsburgh Pirates (37-50, third in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (41-44, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chris Stratton (5-4, 5.14 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Marlins: Daniel Castano (1-2, 3.60 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -150, Pirates +130; over/under is 8 1/2...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

