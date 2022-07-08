ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Defendant Pleads Not Guilty in June Gaslamp Shooting of 2 Business Travelers

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XS0e8_0gYSDI3K00
The street corner in the Gaslamp where the June 24 shooting occurred. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A man suspected of opening fire in the Gaslamp Quarter during a fight, striking two bystanders, pleaded not guilty Thursday to attempted murder and other charges.

Johnza Watson, 25, is accused of firing at another person on the night of June 24 near Fifth Avenue and F Street.

Deputy District Attorney Ted Fiorito said the gunfire stemmed from a “gang-related altercation” between Watson and others.

Though the gunfire missed the intended target, it hit two women standing at a crosswalk, according to prosecutor.

One of the victims was shot in the hand, while the other was struck in the chest. Fiorito said the same bullet traveled through both victims.

Though police did not release the names of the victims, their employer, The Preiss Company, a student housing management firm, identified them as Lane Sheer and Toni Yrlas.

The company’s COO said in a statement that the women were in San Diego to attend the National Apartment Association conference that weekend.

“If you’ve ever met Lane and Toni before, you know how kind and sweet these two are,” the statement read. “They are long-time TPCO employees and have been an integral part of our company culture. Our collective families are devastated.”

A GoFundMe page to raise money for the victims’ medical expenses reached nearly $200,000 in donations by Thursday.

Sheer remains hospitalized in San Diego, according to an update the page’s creator posted on Tuesday. Yrlas is “back home and resting comfortably.”

Authorities arrested Watson about a week later in connection with an alleged assault upon a person near the same area as the shooting.

Fiorito said a man was attacked by a group of people, including Watson, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. San Diego police Lt. Adam Sharki said Watson was among five people arrested for the suspected assault, which police say happened near 600 Fifth.

During that alleged assault, the victim’s cell phone and wallet were taken. The prosecutor said when police arrested Watson, the found blood on his shoes, which alleged came from kicking the victim.

Watson, who remains in custody without bail, is charged with attempted murder and assault with a semi-automatic firearm in connection with the shooting. He was also charged with robbery and assault for his alleged part in the beating that happened the following week.

– City News Service

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Woman, 36, has face burned off in violent Philadelphia street attack

The mother of a 36-year-old Philadelphia woman who was hospitalised in a violent attack last week has spoken out about her daughter’s ordeal.Leah Ann Morales said her daughter’s face would be different forever, and in an interview with CBS3 on Thursday appealed for the suspect in the attack to come forward.“She’s going to live, but she’ll have permanent damage,” Ms Morales said of her daughter, who was found with severe burns on her body last Thursday.Police are treating the case as aggravated assault, and as WPVI-TV reported, suspect the women seen arguing with Alyssa as the person responsible.“She’s going to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

New surveillance footage captures moments leading up to the fatal stabbing in New York City bodega

New surveillance footage has captured the moments leading up to the fatal stabbing of a man inside a New York City bodega. The footage has cropped up as calls continue to grow for murder charges to be dropped against the shopkeeper who dealt the deadly blows.The video reveals 61-year-old Jose Alba attempting to diffuse the escalating situation by telling Austin Simon “I don’t want a problem, papa” as the 37-year-old confronts him behind the counter inside the Bluemoon Convenient Store in Harlem.Moments later, Mr Simon shoves the bodega worker into some shelves before a struggle breaks out and Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Young Thug’s Nephew Arrested, Charged After Allegedly Fatally Shooting Girlfriend

A Georgia man who was recently arrested for allegedly fatally shooting his girlfriend is a nephew of Young Thug, reports revealed this week. As first covered by TMZ and later by several regional outlets, Fardereen Deonta Grier was arrested this week when local police responded to a call in the East Point area. Citing a spokesperson with the East Point Police Department, TMZ said Grier was in tears at the time of officers’ arrival. A woman identified as his girlfriend, Destiny Fitzpatrick, is said to have already been dead at the time.
EAST POINT, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Preiss Company#Coo#Tpco
Fox News

California man found dead in Death Valley after car ran out of gas, officials say

A 67-year-old California man was found dead in Death Valley National Park after his vehicle apparently ran out of gas during a period of record-breaking heat, officials say. The body of David Kelleher of Huntington Beach was found by tourists Tuesday afternoon "about 30 feet from California Highway 190, obscured by terrain and a mesquite tree," the National Park Service said in a statement.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Beast

Bodies of Three Men Who Died Saving Boy in California Delta Finally Turn Up

California authorities have located the bodies of three men who dove into the Sacramento Delta on Sunday to rescue a struggling 8-year-old child, fire officials announced on Wednesday. While the child made it safely to shore, the three adults remained missing. The fire department said that, after searching for the men for three days, authorities recovered their bodies on Tuesday evening, as was reported by NBC Bay Area. Family members identified the men as Edwin Rivas, Edwin Perez, and Danilo Solorzano. Officials believe that the men drowned. In a Facebook post, the fire department urged water safety.
CALIFORNIA STATE
1010WINS

2 arrested for selling cheaper marijuana outside NJ-licensed dispensary: prosecutor

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. (1010 WINS) — Two New Jersey residents are facing charges for allegedly selling cannabis outside a licensed marijuana dispensary in Phillipsburg. A 35-year-old woman from Belvidere and a 38-year-old man from North Arlington, Bergen County, were arrested following an eight-week investigation into their alleged scheme that undercut The Apothecarium, a state-licensed dispensary for medical and adult-use recreational marijuana, Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer announced on Friday.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy