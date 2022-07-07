Former Chicago White Sox pitcher Chris Sale is still up to clubhouse hijinks, this time in Worcester
By Hassan Green
chicitysports.com
3 days ago
Former White Sox ace Chris Sale is back at it again with another strong show of emotions. For some people, old habits definitely die hard as former White Sox ace, now current Red Sox hurler Chris Sale displayed his passion for the game this past Wednesday night. He was on the...
The Boston Red Sox will have to wait a while longer for Kiké Hernandez's to return to the lineup. Hernandez has been on the injured list since June 8 due to a strained right hip flexor. He started his rehab stint with Triple-A Worcester on Friday but felt tightness in his hip after the game, causing his rehab to be put on pause as he returned to Boston for treatment Saturday.
Boston Red Sox fans typically act like their roster, top to bottom, is the stuff of legends, even when there’s pedestrian production going on all over the place. It’s all about the Massachusetts Propaganda Machine that creates false narratives and contrives nonsensical ways to drum up motivation. But...
Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers was pulled from the team’s July 8 game against the New York Yankees with an apparent injury. Rafael Devers was having a great July 8. Just as the Boston Red Sox’s game against the New York Yankees began, Devers was voted as the starting third baseman for the American League All-Star team. The next thing he could do was lead the team to victory.
{"id":10055,"date":"2022-07-10T17:33:22","date_gmt":"2022-07-10T22:33:22","guid":{"rendered":"https://razorbackswire.usatoday.com/?post_type\u003dfishburn_gallery\u0026#038;p\u003d10055","raw":"https://razorbackswire.usatoday.com/?post_type\u003dfishburn_gallery\u0026#038;p\u003d10055"},"modified":"2022-07-10T17:33:22","modified_gmt":"2022-07-10T22:33:22","password":"","slug":"arkansas-womens-basketball-kelsey-plum-wnba-all-star-game-mvp","status":"publish","type":"fishburn_gallery","link":"https://razorbackswire.usatoday.com/gallery/arkansas-womens-basketball-kelsey-plum-wnba-all-star-game-mvp/","title":{"raw":"Look: Former Razorback assistant drops 30 points, earns WNBA All-Star Game MVP","rendered":"Look: Former Razorback assistant drops 30 points, earns WNBA All-Star Game MVP"},"content":{"raw":"A former Razorback assistant had the WNBA All-Star performance of a lifetime on Sunday.\r\n\r\n[autotag]Kelsey Plum[/autotag], who served as a graduate assistant under head coach [autotag]Mike Neighbors[/autotag] from 2020-22, scored 30 points in Sunday\u0027s WNBA All-Star Game for Team Wilson in their 134-112 win over Team Stewart at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill, a performance that earned her the Most Valuable Player award.\r\n\r\nPlum, who currently plays for the Las Vegas Aces, is having the best season of her career...
A familiar face could be rejoining the pennant race in the American League East. According to the New York Post, the Yankees and Royals have discussed a deal that would bring former Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi to New York. The Yankees want to find an upgrade on outfielder Joey...
The Red Sox are rolling with a right-handed heavy lineup as they look to even their series against the Yankees on Friday night. Yankees starter Nestor Cortes — a left-handed pitcher — comes into play Friday holding opposing left-handed hitters to a measly .116/.156/.186 slash line against through his first 15 starts of the season.
Comments / 0