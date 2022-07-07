Former Chicago White Sox pitcher Chris Sale is still up to clubhouse hijinks, this time in Worcester

The Boston Red Sox will have to wait a while longer for Kiké Hernandez's to return to the lineup. Hernandez has been on the injured list since June 8 due to a strained right hip flexor. He started his rehab stint with Triple-A Worcester on Friday but felt tightness in his hip after the game, causing his rehab to be put on pause as he returned to Boston for treatment Saturday.

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO