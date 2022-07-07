Altoona Man Walking Along Highway 12 Hit, Killed By SUV

Lorraine Alice Christianson, age 91, died Tuesday July 5th, 2022, at Care Partners in Eau Claire surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services for Lorraine will be held Tuesday July 12, 2022 at 12:00 noon at the Schiefelbein Funeral Home, 13507 Seventh St., in Osseo, WI. Chaplain Karl Schierer will officiate with burial immediately following the service at the Osseo Cemetery. Friends may call on the family during a visitation at the funeral home from 10:30 to 12-noon prior to the service on Tuesday. A time for further reflection, sharing and a luncheon is being provided for at the American Legion “Cabin in the Park” following the service at the cemetery.
