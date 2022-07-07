ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, WI

Altoona Man Walking Along Highway 12 Hit, Killed By SUV

wwisradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAltoona police say a man who was walking along Highway 12 early Sunday morning has died of the injuries he...

wwisradio.com

WEAU-TV 13

2 teens hurt in crash Friday morning in Barron County

CAMERON, Wis. (WEAU) - Two teenage boys are hurt after a rollover crash Friday morning in Barron County. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said that the single-vehicle crash happened on Highway 53 south just south of Highway 8 in Cameron at 7:42 a.m. Friday. According to Sheriff Fitzgerald, one of...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

1 dies of overdose in western Wisconsin, authorities search for man who fled scene

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin are searching for a person of interest believed to be connected to the drug overdose death of a 32-year-old.According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department, Crystal Braden was pronounced dead at a residence just east of Rice Lake shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies believe Braden died of a heroin overdose.While officials were attempting livesaving measures, 37-year-old Chris Skar fled the scene. He has a warrant out for his arrest, and deputies are asking anyone with information to contact the Barron County Sheriff's Department at 715-537-3106.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Eau Claire man charged in fatal hit-and-run

ALTOONA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Early Sunday morning, 29-year-old Jonathan Peacock was found dead in a hit and run crash. 35-year-old Brendan Barkovich was charged with hit and run resulting in a death and possession of cocaine as a party to a crime. He was given a cash bond of...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Family of hit-and-run victim speaks out

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Early Sunday morning, 29-year-old Jonathan Peacock was found dead in a hit-and-run crash. 35-year-old Brendan Barkovich was charged with hit-and-run resulting in a death and possession of cocaine as party to a crime. Peacock’s family was at court today, and said they are struggling with...
ALTOONA, WI
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist dies after crash in western Wisconsin

CLIFTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- A Wisconsin man died after crashing his motorcycle near River Falls Sunday morning.The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said 58-year-old Thomas Weijk lost control of his motorcycle on a curve of County Road F near 742nd Avenue in Clifton Township.Weijk hit a grove of trees and was ejected. He was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he later died.
RIVER FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

River Falls man accused of theft in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A River Falls, Wis. man is accused of theft in Eau Claire County. Court records show 43-year-old Michael Harvey is facing a charge of theft -business setting (>$10,000 -$100,000). According to a criminal complaint, the Department of Justice Consumer Protection and Antitrust Unit received a...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Investigators ID Body Found in Mississippi River Near Winona

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the woman whose body was found in the Mississippi River near Winona. Investigators identified the woman as 61-year-old Diana Bork of Independence, WI. Deputies say a group of people fishing on an island near Winona discovered her body Tuesday afternoon.
WINONA, MN
wiproud.com

Body of Wisconsin woman found in Mississippi River identified

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The body of a woman found in the Mississippi River Tuesday is identified. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says the body is 61-year-old Diana Bork of Independence. Bork was found in the river near Winona, Minnesota. According to the sheriff, a person fishing on an...
WINONA, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls woman sentenced in connection to kickback scheme

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -A Chippewa Falls woman has been sentenced in connection to a kickback scheme. According a the media release by the United States Attorney’s Office-Western District of Wisconsin, Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, is announcing that 41-year-old Joleen Minnich of Chippewa Falls, Wis. was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William Conley to 12 months and one day in prison for wire fraud and filing a false tax return.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin veterinary manager sentenced for stealing over $200k

BLOOMER Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A veterinary hospital worker is sentenced for taking more than 200-thousand dollars from the business’ bank account. 41-year-old Joleen Minnich from Chippewa Falls was sentenced to 12 months in prison for wire fraud and for filing a false tax return. She pleaded guilty to...
BLOOMER, WI
FOX 21 Online

UPDATE: Two Dead After Motorcycle Crash In The City Of Rice Lake

UPDATE (July 1, 5 p.m) – The two motorcyclists killed in the accident in Rice Lake have been identified. They are 42-year-old Jacob Allan Laurion of Rice Lake, and 50-year-old Steven John Koslucher of Canosia Township. Duluth City Council President Arik Forsman sharing in a tweet that they were...
RICE LAKE, WI
wwisradio.com

Posts in July 9, 2022

Mary Gerdes - The August primary is just over a month away and local election officials say now is the time to be […]. A Wisconsin couple has filed a lawsuit against TikTok after their daughter died while doing the “Blackout Challenge.” An attorney […]
WAUMANDEE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Dozens travel to funeral of Vietnam veteran they've never met

SPOONER, Wis. -- People from across the Midwest traveled to western Wisconsin to pay their respect to a man they never met.Barron County Veteran Service Office let the community know that Vietnam veteran Gayle Seefluth would be buried in Spooner today. As WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle reports, with no next of kin, strangers showed up to honor him.They all came."I thought mileage doesn't matter, it's just honoring a fellow soldier," Army veteran Marlin Rochester said.For the same reason."Humbling, very humbling to see so many people for a gentleman that did not have family," veteran John Taitt said.U.S. Marine Gayle Seefluth was...
SPOONER, WI
wwisradio.com

Lorraine Alice Christianson

Lorraine Alice Christianson, age 91, died Tuesday July 5th, 2022, at Care Partners in Eau Claire surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services for Lorraine will be held Tuesday July 12, 2022 at 12:00 noon at the Schiefelbein Funeral Home, 13507 Seventh St., in Osseo, WI. Chaplain Karl Schierer will officiate with burial immediately following the service at the Osseo Cemetery. Friends may call on the family during a visitation at the funeral home from 10:30 to 12-noon prior to the service on Tuesday. A time for further reflection, sharing and a luncheon is being provided for at the American Legion “Cabin in the Park” following the service at the cemetery.
OSSEO, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Trash is not getting picked up and residents aren’t sure why

Zank says he is concerned about the lack of trash removal services because it is health hazard. He also says it draws in critters such as bears and raccoons. Zank says people in his neighbors have started to take action on their own by bringing trash to the Bridge Creek Town Hall Landfill on Saturdays.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wwisradio.com

James “Jim” J. Sendelbach

James “Jim” J. Sendelbach, 92, of Whitehall, died on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in his home. Jim was born on June 6, 1930, to George and Blanche (Kuka) Sendelbach, and was raised in Independence. After graduating from high school, Jim went on to complete two years at Winona State where he played baseball. Jim was then drafted into the United States Army and served during the Korean War.
WHITEHALL, WI

