Altoona Man Walking Along Highway 12 Hit, Killed By SUV

SPOONER, Wis. -- People from across the Midwest traveled to western Wisconsin to pay their respect to a man they never met.Barron County Veteran Service Office let the community know that Vietnam veteran Gayle Seefluth would be buried in Spooner today. As WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle reports, with no next of kin, strangers showed up to honor him.They all came."I thought mileage doesn't matter, it's just honoring a fellow soldier," Army veteran Marlin Rochester said.For the same reason."Humbling, very humbling to see so many people for a gentleman that did not have family," veteran John Taitt said.U.S. Marine Gayle Seefluth was...

SPOONER, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO