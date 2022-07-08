ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, CA

Closing weekend at the fair

By Pleasanton Weekly
calmatters.network
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alameda County Fairgrounds swarms with jubilant visitors as the annual fair in Pleasanton heads toward its closing weekend. Since the fair kicked off on June 17, families, couples and teenagers alike visited the fair’s first summer run in three years because of the pandemic, enjoying all the attractions it had...

calmatters.network

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calmatters.network

Local nonprofit Hively selects Hekl as permanent CEO

Pleasanton-based child and family support nonprofit Hively has announced that Mary Hekl will be the organization’s permanent CEO after serving as interim for the past five months. Hekl served on the Hively Board of Directors for four years until stepping down to take on the interim role after the...
PLEASANTON, CA
SFGate

Hundreds line up for comeback of 97-year-old Bay Area venue

The neon marquee sparkled against the darkening sky and the rich warble of a mighty Wurtlizer organ swelled from the entryway of the storied Stanford Theatre for the first time in over two years, signifying a triumphant comeback for the historic movie house and a much-needed boost for the Bay Area’s repertory film community.
PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

District unveils new Livermore High School gym

The Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District recently held an open house for the community to view and tour Livermore High School’s brand-new gymnasium, which was built as part of the voter-approved Measure J bond facilities improvement projects, district officials said in a statement. The open house event at...
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

Shadybrook Estate is best winery in California

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Shadybrook Estate Winery is the best winery in California, according to Yelp’s list of the best winery in every state. Founded by Alice and David Alkosser, the winery offers a variety of wines made from grapes grown with “sustainable and biodynamic farming practices” and fieldwork done by hand. The on-site winemaking facility utilizes Italian temperature controlled tanks and French oak barrels as well as a new integrated bottling line in its production process.
NAPA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pleasanton, CA
Government
City
Pleasanton, CA
Pleasanton, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
hoodline.com

New Inner Richmond restaurant claims to be the first Mexican wine bar in the U.S.

Despite having some of the best wines in the world 50 miles away in Napa and Sonoma, a new high-end restaurant coming to San Francisco’s Inner Richmond District is focusing on hard-to-find wines from Mexico. In fact, the website for Cantina Los Mayas, which opens on July 14th, claims that it is “the very first Mexican wine bar to open in the United States.” The restaurant is taking over the space at 431 Balboa Street, the former Sushi Bistro location, which moved operations across the street.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

2 Lottery Scratchers Players in Concord, Hollister Win a Combined $7 Million

A pair of lucky Lottery Scratchers players in Northern California scored a combined $7 million in winnings recently, according to the California Lottery. Maria Esparza Lupercio won $5 million playing a West Coast Winnings ticket she bought at BMF Racing Company in Hollister, which is in San Benito County, just south of Gilroy.
HOLLISTER, CA
calmatters.network

Livermore to develop new program for students without housing

The city of Livermore is working toward establishing a program to provide bridge housing, supportive services and housing navigation to homeless students and their families. The effort is a partnership between the city, Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) and the Livermore Housing Authority. The proposed program will help rehouse students attending Livermore schools and aim to provide their families with the housing stability and support needed to navigate the process of accessing permanent housing, according to city officials.
LIVERMORE, CA
foxla.com

Mountain lion spotted in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - Surveillance video captures a mountain lion prowling in the front yard of a home in Brentwood. It happened just after midnight Saturday at a home near Sunset Boulevard and Kenter Avenue less than two miles from the Brentwood Country Club. The mountain lion appears to be untagged...
BRENTWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Dance Music#Horse Races#Goats#Livestock
diablomag.com

2022 Best of the East Bay: Nightlife

The Kingfish Pub and Café is one of those beloved neighborhood spots that typically get crushed and removed by a condo development or an office supply store. That almost happened to this charming dive bar on Telegraph Avenue, which is celebrating its centennial this summer. Remarkably, the locals loved the Kingfish so much that they put the entire building on a truck and moved it to an available spot down the street. The new location retains all of the Kingfish’s former delights: the free popcorn and shuffleboard, the indoor/outdoor bar, and the friendly community of regulars who have been coming to this former bait shop for years. kingfishpub.com.
Mission Local

New nonprofit meets SF’s homeless where they are, one simple step at a time.

Brad Reiss, 60, didn’t always think about the importance of socks until he started passing them out to homeless people in the Tenderloin. The South San Francisco native was working on a documentary at the time, about people struggling with alcohol and drug addiction. But as he passed out socks to those in homeless encampments, it became clear that there was more of a need for footwear than for another documentary.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
postnewsgroup.com

Isaiah Saucer’s Achievements Prove Something Good Can Come out of Richmond

From birth, it appeared that Richmond native Isaiah Daniel Saucer was on a journey destined for excellence and achievement. He showed musical talent playing drums at age 2 and demonstrated athletic prowess and academic excellence once he started school, culminating in receiving a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration Marketing on May 20, 2022. In his entire academic life, he never made less than an ‘A’ in any of his subjects or classes.
San Francisco Examiner

Why are there 70 acres of open space in the heart of San Francisco? Thank the Gum Tree Girls

It was an otherwise ordinary day when Zoanne Theriault Nordstrom first noticed a group of men driving heavy equipment into the dirt near her home. Ever the nosey neighbor, she asked what they were doing in Glen Canyon, a scrubby open space where she spent long afternoons with her three boys. When they told her they were drilling test borings for a future freeway to cut through the park, she responded: “The hell it is!”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
point2homes.com

4846 Mattos DR, Fremont, Alameda County, CA, 94536

Listed by V. Attanasio with Amare Real Estate Services. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. This stunning home features gracious living space with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and every possible amenity has been provided. Resort style living close to all that the Bay Area has to offer. Over 600K of high end upgrades have been completed inside and out. You will not find these kind of finishes in any other property in Glenmoor! Situated on approximately 10000 sf lot, the backyard features a custom pool, spa and firepit and commercial grade outdoor kitchen. This retreat is highlighted with water features, wet decks and lush lawn area, ideal for entertaining in style and the sauna is an added bonus! The inviting kitchen features a Sub Zero build in refrigerator and Wolf range, built in buffet, classic quarts counters and spacious dining bar! Truly a must see, not to be missed opportunity to own in desirable Glenmoor, close to schools, parks, shops, dining and commute resources.
FREMONT, CA
eastcountytoday.net

UPDATED: Pittsburg Marsh Fire Sends Smoke into Antioch and Oakley

A fire that Contra Costa County Fire has been dealing with in City of Pittsburg since late May continues to burn. The fire kicked back up Friday and as of Saturday afternoon is sending a ton of drift smoke into the City of Antioch and City of Oakley. By 12:50...
KRON4 News

Collisions backed up two Bay Area bridges

FOSTER CITY (KRON) – Monday morning’s commute went off at a bad start, with San Francisco Peninsula-bound lanes on two bridges backed up due to collisions. At 6:59 a.m., California Highway Patrol reported a traffic collision at the toll plaza of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge in the westbound lanes. The right shoulder was affected […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

California fire at Oakland encampment sends out huge smoke cloud

Oakland firefighters responded to a fire at the Wood Street encampment on Caltrans property near 34th and Wood under Interstate 880 on Monday. Multiple cars, debris and RVs burned in the blaze, the Oakland Fire Department said. Battalion Chief Frank Tijiboy said the fire ignited at 10:30 a.m. and was...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy