Former cop back on trial for killing George Floyd

By Keith Wise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe knelt on his neck for a few minutes: a former police officer was convicted again for killing African-American George Floyd. Former policeman Derek Chavin, already serving a lengthy prison sentence for the killing of African-American George Floyd, has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison in a separate...

