Two juveniles who were part of a group of minors allegedly involved in beating a senior citizen to death with a traffic cone in Philadelphia have turned themselves in, said police officials.The siblings, aged 10 and 14, surrendered to authorities on late Monday night in connection to the killing of 73-year-old James Lambert Jr.A group of youngesters had attacked Lambert Jr with a traffic cone on 24 June, after which the senior citizen sustained severe injuries and died the next day, said police. The heinous crime was caught on camera. Lambert Jr is seen knocked to the ground and as...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 43 MINUTES AGO