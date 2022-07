Colorado's 2022 draftee, goaltender Ivan Zhigalov was in attendance in Montreal and shared his experience of being selected by the club. The floor filled with General Managers, scouts, head coaches and front office hockey operations staff of the respective 32 NHL teams arranged at the 2022 NHL Draft hosted in Montreal's Bell Centre began to ready themselves to leave up as this year's draft wrapped up and one final pick in the seventh rounder remained to be announced.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO