Flyers' Cutter Gauthier: Picked fifth overall at 2022 Draft

Bethancourt was traded from the Athletics to the Rays on Saturday in exchange for Cal Stevenson and Christian Fernandez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. It's been quite the year for Bethancourt, who returned to the majors for the first time since 2017 and performed well enough to catch the eye of an organization famous for spotting talent. Bethancourt was a light-hitting catcher for the early part of his career, hitting .222/.252/.316 in 161 games from 2013 to 2017, but he's posted a nearly average 99 wRC+ (the product of a .249/.298/.385 slash line) this season while making the majority of his starts at first base. Catcher is likely where the Rays see Bethancourt fitting in, as Mike Zunino remains out with a shoulder injury. His bat should play better there, and there's reason to believe he'll keep up his solid performance despite his lack of a track record, as his 14.0 percent barrel rate this season is quite strong.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO