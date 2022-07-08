ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Flyers' Cutter Gauthier: Picked fifth overall at 2022 Draft

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Gauthier was selected fifth overall by the Flyers in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday. Gauthier will be a fan favorite in Philly for a long time. While he...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Four Phillies players ineligible for series vs. Blue Jays in Toronto over COVID vaccination status

Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski on Monday told reporters that four players have been placed on the restricted list because of their COVID vaccination status in advance of the team's upcoming two-game road series against the Toronto Blue Jays. According to Dombrowski, those four players ace right-hander Aaron Nola, catcher J.T. Realmuto, right-hander Kyle Gibson, and third baseman Alec Bohm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Guardians' Owen Miller: Takes seat in Naylor's return

Miller is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox. Miller had started in five of the past six games, but he'll likely shift into more of a part-time role moving forward with Josh Naylor (back) making his return to the lineup. The righty-hitting Miller should play regularly at first base, second base or designated hitter when the Guardians oppose left-handed starting pitchers, however.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Blues' David Perron: Likely testing market

Perron and the Blues aren't expected to reach a deal before Wednesday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports. Perron is slated to become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday, though the Blues will likely try to stay in contact with him. The 34-year-old winger tallied 27 goals and 57 points through 67 games last year, giving him three straight seasons with at least 55 points. The Blues' chances of re-signing Perron will likely be much lower Wednesday as he's expected to garner plenty of interest on the open market.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Predators' Jimmy Huntington: Lands two-way deal

Huntington signed a one-year, two-way contract with Nashville on Monday, per CapFriendly. Huntington has yet to make his NHL debut. The 23-year-old scored 35 points in 61 games with AHL Syracuse and AHL Milwaukee last season. Expect him to fill a similar organizational depth role during the 2022-23 campaign.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Officially moves to injured list

Franco (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The 21-year-old is dealing with a hamate injury in his right wrist that could require surgery, with the resulting procedure expected to sideline him for 6-to-8 weeks. Franco will be further evaluated Monday when the Rays return from their current road trip, which could bring more clarity regarding whether or not he'll need surgery. Taylor Walls is expected to take over as Tampa Bay's primary shortstop, while Yu Chang and Jonathan Aranda could also see increased playing time in Franco's absence.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker: James Harden agrees to two-year deal with 76ers; Deandre Ayton still unsigned

NBA free agency has slowed down considerably after a rapid start. Teams and players officially begin negotiating new deals on June 30, but as of July 6 they are now free to sign those contracts. NBA fans didn't even have to wait that long for some major news. Just hours before free agency opened, Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. The K.D. request is sending shockwaves around the league, and having one of the best players in basketball on the trading block will dictate how many teams operate this offseason.
NBA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star OT Lucas Simmons to make college commitment live Monday on CBS Sports HQ

A program will be receiving a boost Monday with four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons set to announce his college decision live at 1 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. Simmons is rated as the No. 16 offensive tackle in the 2023 class and No. 143 player overall, according to the 247Sports rankings. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page (or at this link), on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
CLEARWATER, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' C.J. Cron: Not expected to require IL stint

Cron (wrist) isn't expected to require a trip to the injured list after leaving Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Cron was hit in the wrist by a pitch Friday but underwent X-rays that came back negative. His hand was wrapped after the game, but he's already pushing to play Saturday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Even if Cron is held out Saturday, he doesn't appear to be in line for a significant absence.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Edwin Uceta: Moves up from Triple-A

The Diamondbacks recalled Uceta from Triple-A Reno prior to Sunday's game against the Rockies. Arizona optioned right-handed reliever Sean Poppen to Triple-A to clear room on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen for Uceta. The 24-year-old right-hander has previously made four relief appearances for Arizona this season, giving up five earned runs on seven hits and four walks over nine innings.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Bucks' Justin Jackson: Joins Celtics' Summer League squad

Jackson was added to the Celtics' Summer League roster Monday, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports. The UNC product spent last season as a member of the Texas Legends in the G League and now finds himself with Boston's Summer League roster. The 27-year-old's first chance to get on the court with the Celtics comes Monday against the Bucks.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Better but not good enough

Manoah (9-4) took the loss Saturday against the Mariners. He allowed two runs on three hits and four walks with seven strikeouts in 7.1 innings. Manoah's four walks matched a season high -- he hadn't issued that many free passes since April 11. He also gave up a homer for the fourth straight start, and it was a two-run blast to Carlos Santana, which saddled Manoah with his second straight loss. The right-hander showed improvement from his recent form, but he's still allowed 16 runs (14 earned) over his last 32 innings. For the season, he has a 2.34 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 97:25 K:BB through 107.2 innings in 17 starts. He's projected for a favorable home start against the Royals next week, giving him a chance to end the first half strong.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Traded to Tampa Bay

Bethancourt was traded from the Athletics to the Rays on Saturday in exchange for Cal Stevenson and Christian Fernandez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. It's been quite the year for Bethancourt, who returned to the majors for the first time since 2017 and performed well enough to catch the eye of an organization famous for spotting talent. Bethancourt was a light-hitting catcher for the early part of his career, hitting .222/.252/.316 in 161 games from 2013 to 2017, but he's posted a nearly average 99 wRC+ (the product of a .249/.298/.385 slash line) this season while making the majority of his starts at first base. Catcher is likely where the Rays see Bethancourt fitting in, as Mike Zunino remains out with a shoulder injury. His bat should play better there, and there's reason to believe he'll keep up his solid performance despite his lack of a track record, as his 14.0 percent barrel rate this season is quite strong.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Drew Waters: Bound for Kansas City

The Royals agreed Monday to acquire Waters, right-hander Andrew Hoffmann and infielder CJ Alexander from Atlanta in exchange for the 35th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Just a couple years ago, Waters looked as though he might have a long-term future in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Rene Pinto: Dropped from active roster

The Rays optioned Pinto to Triple-A Durham on Monday. Pinto was sent to the minors after Tampa Bay added another catcher to their ranks in Christian Bethancourt, whom the team acquired from the Athletics over the weekend. Though he had seemed to work his way into a timeshare behind the plate with Francisco Mejia while Mike Zunino (shoulder) has been on the shelf, Pinto didn't perform well enough to stick around as a third backstop. Over his month-long stay with the big club, Pinto slashed .205/.225/.282 across 12 games.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Jake McGee: Designated for assignment

McGee was designated for assignment by the Giants on Saturday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. McGee saved 31 games for the Giants last season and even added three more this year, but the team apparently doesn't even believe he's worthy of a low-leverage role at the moment. It's hard to argue with that conclusion when looking at just this year's numbers for the 35-year-old southpaw. He owns a 7.17 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 21.1 innings of work, striking out just 11.5 percent of opposing batters. That recent performance may prevent him from getting claimed off waivers, though it's possible a team will value him for his experience and past success.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Heading to injured list

The Astros placed Alvarez on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right hand inflammation. Alvarez missed some time with a right hand injury in mid-June and quickly returned to the lineup, but the issue has apparently worsened over the past few weeks. The 25-year-old's move to the IL on Sunday means he will be eligible to return coming out of the All-Star break July 21, though it remains to be seen if he's healthy enough to be reinstated at that point. Aledmys Diaz is the most likely candidate to see increased playing time during Alvarez's absence.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Orioles' Beau Sulser: Sent down Saturday

Sulser was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday. Sulser pitched in Friday's win over the Angels and allowed two hits and no walks while striking out two in 1.1 relief innings. However, he'll head back to the minors after left-hander Bruce Zimmermann was recalled from Norfolk on Saturday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Braves' Robinson Cano: Dealt to Atlanta

Cano was traded from San Diego to Atlanta on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Cano will join his third team of the season, as he was let go by the Mets in May before spending just under two months with the Padres. The 39-year-old appeared in 21 games at Triple-A El Paso over the last month and slashed .333/.375/.479 with three homers, 20 runs and 20 RBI. He should report to Triple-A Gwinnett to begin his time with his new organization.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: On bench Saturday

Varsho isn't starting Saturday's game against the Rockies. Varsho is getting a chance to reset after he went 0-for-11 with a walk and three strikeouts over the last three games. Jordan Luplow will start in right field and bat fifth.
PHOENIX, AZ

Community Policy