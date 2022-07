Electric scooter users in the City of Pensacola are reminded to always follow city rules and ordinances for operating e-scooters, along with all applicable state traffic laws. The City of Pensacola will be enforcing rules for proper riding and parking of shared micromobility devices including e-scooters, and users not in compliance will be subject to written citations and/or fines.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO