We had a rip-roaring Fourth of July celebration in Pawhuska (more on this in the next post!), and early the next morning, Ladd and I headed to the airport! Our boys' high school football coach got married in Mexico Wednesday, so we headed down to be part of the celebration. It was a little hard to get out of bed at 3:45 a.m. on July 5, but by 1:30 that afternoon, we'd landed in Cancun and were in a car on our way to Playa del Carmen, where the bride, groom, and all their friends were staying. I didn't take a whole lot of photos, but here's a little album of some of our fun moments!

PAWHUSKA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO