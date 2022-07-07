ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC30 Central Valley

Tulare police officer allegedly found drunk and asleep in patrol car

By Elisa Navarro
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kna1h_0gYQqSAb00
EMBED <> More Videos Tulare police officer allegedly found drunk and asleep in patrol car

Tulare police chief Fred Ynclan says the department is shocked by what officer Frank Garcia did.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare Police Department officer has been arrested and accused of driving drunk while on duty.

On June 23rd, Officer Frank Garcia was about 9 hours into his shift when he was arrested and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Tulare police chief Fred Ynclan says the department is shocked by what officer Frank Garcia did and it wants to be transparent with the community about the allegations against him.

"I fully believe officers need to be held to a high standard, the highest in my opinion, but also please know we are human and we have everyday problems like everyone else. We also have a higher sense of duty and accountability," he said.

Chief Ynclan says it all started when someone walked into the headquarters, saying they saw an officer asleep in his police cruiser, who wouldn't wake up when they attempted to get his attention.

Ynclan says once Garcia arrived back at headquarters, he smelled of alcohol, so the department took action.

They called in the California Highway Patrol, which took over and arrested Garcia.

TPD is also starting an internal affairs investigation, looking into the cases Garcia handled on the day of his arrest.

Garcia has been an officer with the department for two and a half years, and he worked for two Tulare County agencies before coming to the police force.

Ynclan says resources are available if Garcia needs them and wants the public to know they are taking matters seriously.

"Moving forward...the public can contact us and tell us any problem and we will deal with it."

Officer Garcia is now on paid administrative leave since being arrested.

Comments / 5

Related
KRON4 News

Man set on fire near Fresno; 2 arrested, police say

WARNING: This video is graphic and may be disturbing for viewers. SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested for allegedly lighting a man on fire in a Sanger park, police say. Officers say they responded on Thursday around 9:15 p.m. to the 700 block of Faller Avenue about an injured person. They arrived to […]
SANGER, CA
KGET

Man shot, killed at Stine Road dispensary: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was pronounced dead after a shooting at a marijuana dispensary on Stine Road, according to Bakersfield police. Officers and emergency crews were called to a dispensary in the 4800 block of Stine Road at around 5:20 p.m. for a shooting. A Bakersfield police spokesperson told 17 News, officers responded […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#California Highway Patrol#Alcohol#Law Enforcement#Tulare Police Department#Tpd
YourCentralValley.com

Drunk on duty? Tulare Police officer facing DUI charges

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County District Attorney has filed DUI charges against a Tulare Police officer that is accused of being drunk on duty. Officials said that on June 23, 34-year-old Officer Francisco Garcia had a .18 blood alcohol content (BAC), which is more than double the legal limit. Newly appointed Tulare Police […]
TULARE, CA
FOX26

Parlier police arrest a woman after a traffic stop leads to meth discovery inside car

PARLIER, Calif. — Parlier Police arrest a woman after a traffic stop Friday morning leading to the discovery of methamphetamine. Officers were seen in the area of Manning Avenue and "J" Street in Parlier after complaints of drug activity in the surrounding area. Police saw a car drive nearby and stopped the car for a noticeable traffic violation. During its investigation, Parlier Police searched the car and found several individual small bags of methamphetamine.
PARLIER, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD: Man shot, killed at marijuana dispensary

A man was shot and killed Saturday at a marijuana dispensary, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers who went to the business in the 4800 block of Stine Road at about 5:20 p.m. found the man, whose identity has not been released, with a gunshot wound, a BPD news release said. Medical aid was provided, but the man died.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD: Man in vehicle dies from gunshot wounds

A man who was shot multiple times in a vehicle Saturday later died at a hospital, the Bakersfield Police Department reported. It happened at about 1:34 p.m. in the 300 block of Oak Street, police said in a news release. The man's identity has not been released. Police are investigating...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield PD arrest man suspected in over a dozen burglaries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of committing over one dozen reported burglaries, according to Bakersfield police. The department said Thursday Bakersfield police detectives arrested Marlon Soares, 30, on 13 counts of burglary and catalytic converter theft. Officials said investigators are looking for any possible additional victims. If you recognize […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Tulare officer arrested for DUI after sleeping in patrol car, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tulare Police officer was arrested for driving under the influence after a concerned citizen called regarding a Tulare Police officer who was observed parked and asleep in his marked patrol vehicle, according to Tulare Police officers. Officers say Tulare Police officers received a call...
TULARE, CA
FOX26

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Domingo Mireles

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Domingo Mireles. Domingo Mireles is wanted by Law Enforcement for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. 44-year-old Mireles is 5' 9" tall, 220 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Domingo...
FRESNO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO arrests man on suspicion of murder

The Kern County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Wednesday on suspicion of murder, according to a KCSO news release. KCSO deputies arrested Cesar Vasquez, 19, as part of their investigation into a fatal shooting that happened at 4:49 p.m. Sunday at Gravity Tobacco No. 4 in the 300 block of Roberts Lane.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Family remembers security guard killed in Oildale robbery, suspect arrested

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — What seems to have been a robbery-gone-wrong at Gravity Tobacco in Oildale on Sunday has left a man dead and his family reeling. Odulio “Jesse” Rodriguez, 36, was shot and killed while working a shift as a security guard at the tobacco shop. Kern County sheriff’s officials said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
OILDALE, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
51K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy