Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through July 4, 2022. A person was the victim of Burglary Conveyance on 07/02/2022. The victim alleged that an unknown person entered his driveway and attempted to enter his vehicle by trying the door handle.

PARKLAND, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO