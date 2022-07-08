ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Blind Boys of Alabama performing at The World Games Closing Ceremony

By Morgan Hightower
WSFA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama will be well-represented during opening and...

www.wsfa.com

Comments / 1

WAFF

Food pantries across north Alabama are struggling to get donations

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Food pantries across north Alabama need donations. Albertville Public Library Director, Reagan Deason, said this is the lowest supply they’ve seen. “We have come out of another school year were almost through summer,” Deason said. “We are picked apart. I mean we’re down to a...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Clotilda descendants mark anniversary in Alabama of last slave ship

MOBILE, Ala. — Descendants of the last African people abducted into slavery and brought to America's shores gathered to pay tribute to their ancestors. The relatives of the 110 people aboard the schooner Clotilda, the the last known slave ship to America, held a ceremony in Alabama to mark the anniversary of the landing of the vessel.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

Tax Free Weekend in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — For one weekend in July, you will have the chance to purchase back-to-school items without paying state or local taxes. This weekend is known as the annual Alabama Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday. This includes qualifying school supplies, computers and clothing that will be exempt from Alabama’s 4% state tax, as well as any local taxes in participating counties.
thisisalabama.org

How 1818 Farms became one of Alabama’s buzziest bussinesses

“Flowers evoke emotions,” says Natasha McCrary, owner of 1818 Farms in Mooresville. “What I love about this farm is all the joy it brings into people’s lives.” Just off the highway on the way to Huntsville, 1818 Farms raises flowers as well as a family of animals, and the three-acre farm also serves as a scenic venue for workshops and other events.
MOORESVILLE, AL
MyArkLaMiss

Alabama day school used hot sauce to punish young children

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) – For Anna Sims Barnes’ family, it was taco night, and it was time to spice it up. Her husband walked to the fridge and took out a bottle of hot sauce. Dinner was served.  But what came next shocked and confused Anna and her husband. One of their children, a 5-year-old […]
aces.edu

Fresh from the Farm Alabama Recipes

We hope you enjoy the following recipes collected from farmers across the state of Alabama. The recipes include produce the farmers themselves have grown on their farms. Support our farmers and support our communities. Kristin Woods, Regional Extension Agent, Food Safety, Preparation, and Preservation. Reviewed July 2022, Fresh from the...
ALABAMA STATE
WDBO

Rabid fox bites Alabama dog owner; officials urge residents to vaccinate pets

PRATTVILLE, Ala. — Alabama health officials are urging residents to vaccinate their pets after a rabid fox attacked a dog and bit its owner. According to WSFA-TV, the incident occurred July 1 in Prattville, the Alabama Department of Public Health said in a news release Friday. Prattville police and wildlife officials retrieved the fox, which tested positive for rabies, the TV station reported.
PRATTVILLE, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama technician dies due to falling communications tower

ALABAMA (WRBL) — The Alabama Forestry Commission released the identity of a communications technician that died while helping to remove a tower, according to Communications & Public Relations Manager Elishia Ballentine. Brett Savage, 36, of Deetsville, died on July 6 in Washington County, Georgia. Savage was aiding a crew...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

State’s 17th annual Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday July 15-17

CULLMAN, Ala. – Alabama’s 17th annual sales tax holiday for school-related items begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, and ends at midnight Sunday, July 17, 2022, giving shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers, books and clothing free of the state’s 4% sales or use tax. Municipalities within Cullman County that level sales tax will also waive those taxes for the holiday.   Resident Kristie Cordes said she has two grandkids who will be going to school this fall: Zoii Cordes (second grade) and Aayliah Tucker (kindergarten). She said the tax holiday will help not only her and her...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Missing person alert canceled for south Alabama man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials have canceled a missing and endangered person alert for a south Alabama man. The alert was canceled for 92-year-old Robert James Floyd Friday evening. ALEA did not specify whether or not he was found. Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights...

