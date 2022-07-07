Fresno Unified elementary school teacher arrested a second time for alleged child sex crimes

EMBED <> More Videos Fresno Unified teacher arrested again for alleged child sex crimes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have arrested a Fresno Unified elementary school teacher for alleged sexual contact with children, his second arrest in a month's time.

Police arrested Robert William Duprey Thursday on charges of sexual assault and battery on children.

Their investigation into the Wolters Elementary School teacher led to a first arrest in June for alleged lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.

Duprey bailed out the same day and hasn't faced charges in court.

But after Action News reported his arrest, police say at least two new alleged victims came forward.

"As the investigators kept probing in this case, they found additional evidence," said legal analyst Tony Capozzi. "Not only additional evidence, they found additional victims."

Capozzi said those new reports of sexual abuse by Duprey are critical for building a criminal case.

"It's always important that additional people come forward," he said. "That's why it's important for these stories to be put out on the news so people know what's happened here. When other people hear this, the other victims come forward and that adds credence to the first case."

Capozzi says now that there are at least three accusers, a judge could believe the 33-year-old teacher is a danger to the community and decide he shouldn't be able to bail out again.

Duprey has taught full-time at Wolters since 2014.

A Fresno Unified spokesperson tells me the district placed him on administrative leave in November 2021 and his status hasn't changed.

Police aren't releasing many details about the accusations because the alleged victims are so young.

But they've investigated Duprey since at least 2019 when an alleged victim's mother first reached out to Action News.

We're not naming her to avoid identifying her son, but she sent us a statement.

"I'm grateful that justice is being served, but my heart breaks for the innocent children that went through what they went through," she said. "No child should ever have to experience that. Our schools are supposed to be a safe place for our kids."

The district attorney's office has not yet filed charges against Duprey, but those could come as soon as next week.