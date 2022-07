Denver is entering peak heat season, and we wanted to check in with some people whose livelihoods center around being outside. We went to visit workers on the clock with Kiewit Meridiam Partners as they finish up a leviathan renovation on I-70 through Elyria Swansea — in particular, the people turning the top of the tunnel from Josephine to Fillmore streets into a park.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO