Warren Buffett once lectured at the University of Florida's school of business and gave students sage lessons on careers, finances, and relationships. Buffett also offered up counsel that you don't hear much of in the cutthroat business world: finding work that you love. "You really should take a job that, if you were independently wealthy, that would be the job you would take," Buffett said in his speech. "You will learn something, you will be excited about it, and you will jump out of bed. You can't miss."

UNIVERSITY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO