GOP Senator Mitt Romney is warning that a second Trump would "feed the sickness" of America and make national distrust "incurable." In an op-ed published in the Atlantic on Monday, the Utah Republican expressed his frustrations with the political options that Americans have, writing that while he wouldn't want to see former President Donald Trump in the White House again, he also doesn't think President Joe Biden has been able to unify the nation.

POTUS ・ 6 DAYS AGO