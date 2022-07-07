ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Almost Lost Another Character in 'Stranger Things' Season 4

By Brady Langmann
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story contains spoilers for Season Four, Volume Two of Stranger Things. If last week's Stranger Things finale left you in a spell of unrelenting dissociation and/or endless tears, you're not alone. We're still mourning poor Eddie Munson. Never forget the most metal concert the Upside Down has ever...

Doja Cat slams 'Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp for 'borderline snake' leak of her DMs

Rapper Doja Cat and "Stranger Things" star Noah Schnapp lit up TikTok this week after he exposed direct messages she sent him. The "Kiss Me More" rapper, acknowledging Snapp's youth, called out the actor for the "snake" and "weasel"-like move. Meanwhile, Doja Cat is also getting criticized for asking Schnapp, a minor, to connect her with his "fine" co-star Joseph Quinn.
TV & VIDEOS
'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
FBI's Missy Peregrym Gives Birth, Welcomes 2nd Baby With Husband Tom Oakley

Missy Peregrym is a mom — again! The actress gave birth to her and husband Tom Oakley’s second child, Mela Joséphine Oakley, on June 6. “I had the most profound experience – after a hospital birth with Otis, I chose to partner with Jo @nettlewellness and Alice @alnewby to have a water birth at home,” the 40-year-old actress caption her infant’s Instagram debut on Friday, July 8. “It’s usually all about the baby, but this time, I was also cared for in every way, before, during and after the birth. I was scared and supported, excited and cheered on, fully seen and heard. Lots of tears, questions and just as much laughter. I am so grateful I had the room to choose every step of the way, rewarded with the most calm, gentle entrance into the world for Mela. (I wouldn’t describe MY part of the birth gentle.
CELEBRITIES
Ross Duffer
Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly 'Happy In Her New Relationship'—Plus, Tristan Thompson’s Salty Response

Despite no official confirmation from Khloé Kardashian or any other members of her famous family, it’s still looking like she is moving on from ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson with a private equity investor she met through older sister Kim Kardashian. Apparently, the pair were introduced to each other at a dinner party – and we couldn’t be happier for her!
CELEBRITIES
Larry Storch Dies: ‘F Troop’ Actor Was 99

Larry Storch, the stand-up comic turned ubiquitous television actor who made an indelible impression as the bumbling Corporal Randolph Agarn on the 1960s sitcom F Troop, has died. He was 99. His death was announced on his Facebook page. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kylie Slams Alleged Delivery Person for 'Lying' About Hearing Son Cry

Shutting it down. Kylie Jenner clapped back after an alleged Instacart worker claimed they could hear her newborn son crying while delivering an order. TikTok user Pablo Tamayo recently shared a video recapping his experience bringing an order supposedly placed by Jenner, 26, to her home in Los Angeles, which he told his followers he recognized from photos on social media. “This bitch could have paid me more,” Tamayo claimed, noting that he delivered a $12 pack of pepperoni from high-end grocery store Erewhon. “It’s under the name of Ashton, so I’m guessing it’s for her assistant or something.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
‘Twin Peaks’ Actor Lenny Von Dohlen Dies at 64

Lenny Von Dohlen, star of Twin Peaks and Electric Dreams, has died. He was 64. He died Tuesday at his home in Los Angeles after a long illness, according to his longtime manager Steven J. Wolfe. More from The Hollywood Reporter. Von Dohlen made his film debut in Bruce Beresford’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Zendaya and Tom Holland Were Seen House-Hunting Together in Brooklyn

New York Post has it that Zendaya and Tom Holland's relationship has gotten serious enough that the two are looking to buy property together in New York City. The outlet reports that the couple was recently spotted looking at a $5.35 million five-bedroom, 4,400-square-foot townhouse in Brooklyn's Fort Greene/Clinton Hill area. “At 22 feet wide, it features plenty of indoor and outdoor space, along with earthy, stone-colored neutral, light-filled interiors,” the outlet wrote of the property, which dates back to the 1860s.
BROOKLYN, NY
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Shared an Update and New Photo of Their Baby Girl Malti

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are sharing how they're settling into parenthood. Chopra recently posted a new photo of their daughter, Malti Marie, on her Instagram, while Jonas gave an update on her health. Malti spent over 100 days in the NICU after being born via surrogate in January. Chopra and Jonas took her home in May, they revealed on Mother's Day.
CELEBRITIES
What to Watch Saturday: New ‘Flowers in the Attic’ series starts on Lifetime

Here’s what to watch tonight. Flowers in the Attic: The Origin (8 p.m., Lifetime) There’s a lot of excitement over this one — a new limited series that reveals the twisted origin and dark secrets of the Foxworth family, serving as a prequel for the V.C. Andrews “Flowers in the Attic” gothic novels. The series starts with Part 1 tonight and airs over four consecutive Saturday nights, concluding on July 30. Scroll to the bottom of the story to see photos from the series.
TV SERIES
Tony Sirico, Paulie Walnuts on ‘The Sopranos,’ Dies at 79

Tony Sirico, the actor known for playing mobster Peter Paul “Paulie Walnuts” Gualtieri on “The Sopranos,” died Friday, Variety confirmed with his manager. He was 79. Sirico’s Paulie Walnuts, a bombastic and ferociously funny foot soldier to James Gandolfini’s Tony Soprano with one-liners like no one else, was a “Sopranos” scene-stealer from the start. Sirico balanced Paulie’s menace with his deadpan humor, and his penchant for malapropisms, once calling Sun Tzu “Sun Tuh-Zoo,” later referring to the philosopher as the “Chinese Prince Matchabelli.” Sirico appeared on all six seasons of “The Sopranos,” after he initially auditioned for the role of Uncle Junior. Dominic Chianese ultimately landed that part.
CELEBRITIES

