For three years, rapper Cameron Thomaz, better known as Wiz Khalifa, has owned this chic Encino estate that he purchased for $3.4 million in 2019, according to the Los Angeles Times. The artist who released the hit "Black and Yellow" is now looking for a buyer willing to drop $4.5 million on the 5,875-square-foot LA compound. Khalifa recently purchased a larger property nearby for $7.6 million, described as a modern farmhouse by Architectural Digest. Such is the case with this older home he is selling; his new pad has an inground pool, home theater, and room for several guests.

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO