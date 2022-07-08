Astounding Stories of Super-Science August 1931: Brood of the Dark Moon - Chapter I

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In a hospital in Vienna, in a room where sunlight flooded through ultra-violet permeable crystal, the warm rays struck upon smooth walls the color of which changed from hot reds to cool yellow or gray or to soothing green, as the Directing Surgeon might order. An elusive blending of tones, now...

