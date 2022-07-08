ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Astounding Stories of Super-Science June 1931: Manape the Mighty - Chapter I

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lee Bentley never knew how many others, if any, lived on after the Bengal Queen struck the hidden reef and sank like a stone. He had only a hazy memory of the catastrophe, and recalled that when she had struck and the alarm had gone rocketing through the great passenger boat—though...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

Astounding Stories of Super-Science May 1931: Dark Moon - Chapter IV

How often are the great things of life submerged beneath the trivial. The vast reaches of space that must be traversed; the unknown world that awaited them out there; its lands and seas and the life that was upon it: Walter Harkness was pondering all this deep within his mind. It must have been the same with Chet, yet few words of speculation were exchanged. Instead, the storage of supplies, a checking and rechecking of lists, additional careful testing of generators—such details absorbed them.
ASTRONOMY
The Atlantic

‘I’ve Seen Several Giants Die on My Land’

Greek mythology can be helpful when trying to make sense of the climate crisis. The imminent threat of total ecological collapse carries a certain mythological air, with its sweeping scale and embedded warnings against hubris. Hubris, after all, landed us here—that mortal weakness that brings individuals to ruin and topples empires, that fixes in us the delusion that power, once obtained, is permanent. That no man or god or gale-force wind can snatch it away.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Mail

Controversial Rosetta Stone will be the centrepiece of British Museum's new hieroglyphics exhibition – alongside 2,600-year-old granite sarcophagus known as the 'enchanted basin' and a bandage from one of the earliest 'mummy unwrapping events'

The British Museum has launched a major exhibition showcasing the Rosetta Stone, despite calls for the artefact to be returned to Egypt. The display will also include other Egyptian relics, like an ancient sarcophagus known as 'the enchanted basin' and a bandage from one of the earliest 'mummy unwrapping events' in the 1600s.
MUSEUMS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Lori Lamothe

Strange History: Why the Lookouts on the Titanic Had No Binoculars

(oceanlinersmagazine.com) Since the "unsinkable" ship plunged to the bottom of the Atlantic on April 15, 1912 there has been endless speculation about what caused the disaster. Experts have written about the unsafe speed the Titanic was sailing at, the massive field of ice the ship encountered and the lack of lifeboats on board, among other things. Recent theories even posit that an optical illusion caused the ship to go down.
The Guardian

The best recent science fiction and fantasy – review roundup

The Daughter of Doctor Moreau by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Jo Fletcher, £16.99) Inspired by HG Wells’ classic tale, a version set not on an unknown island, but in Yucatán, Mexico, in 1871, after the native Mayan people had refused to work any longer for their European oppressors. This Dr Moreau is dependent on the landowning Izalde family for patronage. But the Izaldes grow impatient as Moreau’s promise to supply them with the ideal new workforce remains unfulfilled, and his daughter Carlota knows that, unless she can seduce the charming Eduardo Izalde into marriage, her family will lose everything. Once again the author of Mexican Gothic demonstrates her genius for genre mashups, combining contemporary political awareness with the appeal of a creepy gothic romance.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa#Swimming#Astounding Stories
aiptcomics

‘Good Madam’ (2021) review: Post-colonial South African psychological horror

Good Madam is the story of Tsidi (Chumisa Cosa), a single mother who has to move in with her mother Mavis. Mavis is a domestic worker for a wealthy white woman; she lives in a beautiful house in an affluent Cape Town suburb caring for Madam. The house has a few simple rules: no running, no touching the fridge, no going in the pool alone, and do not go into Madam’s room.
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

Ancient Tomb Linked to Legend of King Arthur Being Excavated for First Time in England

Archeologists in England for the first time will excavate Arthur’s Stone—a 5,000-year-old Neolithic tomb named after the Excalibur-wielding ruler of Camelot. The mysterious site in the English countryside is made of a large assembly of rocks and is believed to have been used as a burial chamber, though experts admit little is truly known about the stone construction or why it was built. There are competing theories as to how the spot earned its Arthurian association, but one of the better known tales involves Arthur slaying a giant who fell backward onto the site’s capstone, splitting it in half. “The act of constructing such a massive edifice would undoubtedly have been important, as it would have drawn people together to labor, enhancing social solidarity, and perhaps generating prestige for the person or persons directing the work,” Manchester University archeology professor Julian Thomas told CNN.
SCIENCE
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

4K+
Followers
14K+
Post
448K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy