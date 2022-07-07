ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Excessive Heat Warning now in effect for much of Central Texas

By Caleb Chevalier
News Channel 25
 3 days ago

25 WEATHER — The National Weather Service has jumped straight to an upgrade to an Excessive Heat Warning for much of Central Texas, effective this afternoon. This includes Waco, Temple, Killeen and areas...

www.kxxv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 25

Dangerous heat through the weekend in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Saturday! An Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory are in place throughout Central Texas and the Brazos Valley until 9pm tonight. Temperatures could reach up to 107 in some areas. If you can, avoid being outdoors, make sure you are staying in the shade and hydrating! A weak cold front will slide in from the north during the afternoon, and the compression of air just ahead of the front could push temperatures to 108° or more in a few spots, if the timing is right. That front could also fire up a handful of storms, mainly north of Waco.
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Dangerous heat will peak over the weekend

25 WEATHER — An Excessive Heat Warning will continue for much of Central Texas tomorrow. Highs will be about 107° with a heat index above 110° during the afternoon. A weak cold front will slide in from the north during the afternoon, and the compression of air just ahead of the front could push temperatures to 108° or more in a few spots, if the timing is right. That front could also fire up a handful of storms, mainly north of Waco. A couple strong gusts may occur.
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Extreme high temps projected to near ERCOTS reserve

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — ERCOT is projecting this weekend's high temps will cause demand to reach levels of capacity. According to ERCOT supply and demand charts, it shows earlier this afternoon the demand for load reached capacity. But even though those numbers may look fearful Bill Flores with ERCOT said the reserve the council has collected should hopefully get Texans through the weekend.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
City
Temple, TX
City
Killeen, TX
News Channel 25

COVID cases on the rise in Central Texas

WACO, Texas — COVID cases are on the rise again across Central Texas. There were 67 new cases reported in McLennan County on July 5th. One month earlier, there were just 13 on June 5th. "We started paying attention to the increased number of cases about four weeks ago,"...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
News Channel 25

Old motels, hotels could be one answer to getting more people housed

Tracy Vaughn looks at her temporary home in reverence — a tent under a three-sided structure. "Being in here gives you that sense of I can make it. It gives hope," she said. Vaughn is a resident at Camp Hope, a transitional living space in Las Cruces, New Mexico. It's a service that’s in high demand here and across the country.
LAS CRUCES, NM
News Channel 25

Teens with YouthWorks giving Waco a helping hand

You’ve probably seen graffiti on several buildings in Downtown Waco. “Quite a bit of graffiti Downtown for a while. We don’t currently have an ordinance, we’re working on an ordinance to address the graffiti,” said City of Waco Code Compliance Manager Chris Randazzo. And despite volunteer...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Indices#Central Texas
News Channel 25

Strands for Trans highlights inclusive hair salons

WACO, Texas — Visiting a salon can be a therapeutic experience for many people, but for members of the LGBT community that's not always the case. "A lot of stories that you hear are people who are forced to keep their hair shorter or they're not allowed to express any type of color in their hair," Danielle Jimenez of Dani Nicole Hair and Lashes told 25 News.
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy