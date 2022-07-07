Excessive Heat Warning now in effect for much of Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Saturday! An Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory are in place throughout Central Texas and the Brazos Valley until 9pm tonight. Temperatures could reach up to 107 in some areas. If you can, avoid being outdoors, make sure you are staying in the shade and hydrating! A weak cold front will slide in from the north during the afternoon, and the compression of air just ahead of the front could push temperatures to 108° or more in a few spots, if the timing is right. That front could also fire up a handful of storms, mainly north of Waco.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO