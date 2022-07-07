ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curry County, OR

Investigation into fatal Curry County July 4 crash continues

By Gold Meadows, KCBY.com Staff
KATU.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARBOR, Ore. — The Curry County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney Joshua Spansail continue their investigation into the cause of a deadly crash at Beach Front RV Park in Harbor. "The driver of the van was released the next day from the hospital. We're still following up with...

katu.com

Comments / 0

Related
KDRV

First responders rescue group of rafters stuck on the Rogue River

CHINOOK PARK- Ore-- Four people are now safe after rescue crews from Rural Metro Fire, Grants Pass Fire & Rescue, AMR and the Josephine County Sheriff's Office were able to rescue a group of rafters that became stuck in a tree on the Rogue River just below the Chinook Park Boat Ramp Saturday evening.
ROGUE RIVER, OR
KATU.com

Authorities search for missing 84-year-old Coos County man

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for 84-year-old George L. Lagrou, who was last known to be at milepost 7 of Weyerhauser Lane in Alleghany around 11:23 a.m. Thursday, July 7. "So far, deputies have been unable to find Mr. Lagrou," CCSO...
COOS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Curry County, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Harbor, OR
County
Curry County, OR
Local
Oregon Accidents
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KDRV

Grants Pass man arrested for luring a 15-year-old girl

Grants Pass police are reminding parents to be aware of any unusual activity happening with their children on social media. Yesterday, they arrested William Richardson after he agreed to meet a 15-year-old girl for a sexual encounter. Richardson is 45 and a resident of Grants Pass. Currently, he is residing...
GRANTS PASS, OR
kptv.com

14K marijuana plants seized in Josephine County, 2 arrested

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of marijuana plants were seized from two properties in Wolf Creek this week and two people were arrested in connection with the illegal grow operation, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team served a search warrant...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MYRTLE POINT MAN DECEASED, FOUR INJURED IN SERIOUS WRECK

A Myrtle Point man is deceased, and four people were injured, following a serious chain reaction wreck on Tuesday. An Oregon State Police report said at about 12:30 p.m. troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash, which was blocking Highway 38 near milepost 25, about three miles east of Scottsburg.
MYRTLE POINT, OR
oregontoday.net

Illegal Marijuana Grow, Josephine Co., July 8

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 300 block of Gene Brown Rd. O’Brien, Josephine County. s a result, 3,547 illegal marijuana plants contained in five (5) large greenhouses, were located, seized, and ultimately destroyed. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement, for unpermitted structures (greenhouses), unpermitted water tanks, unpermitted electrical installations, and illegal water diversion from a nearby waterway. Josephine County will move forward with enforcement action against the property owner which could result in closure of the property for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head Injuries#Traffic Accident#Curry County Sheriff#Curry General Hospital
KDRV

Interstate 5 NB closed near Wolf Creek

A tow truck is en route to a truck crash that has blocked both northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Wolf Creek. There is no detour, and the delay may last from 20 minutes to 2 hours. In an unrelated incident farther south, fire and emergency crews are on the...
WOLF CREEK, OR
KDRV

JMET raid destroys 3.5 tons of processed illegal marijuana in Wolf Creek

More than 40,000 illegal marijuans plants and 3.5 tons of processed marijuana were seized and destroyed Wednesday in Wolf Creek, Oregon. Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a search warrant on two address on. Frontage Road and Speaker Road. Numerous greenhouses and indoor grow facilities were discovered during the raid....
WOLF CREEK, OR
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon & Coos Co., July 8

OHA report, July 7, 2022 – Cases: 1,638 new, 821,305 total; Deaths: 3 new, 7,839 total; Hospitalized: 423, 21 more than last week (6/29). CHE report, July 7, 2022 – New cases: 40; Active cases: 334; Hospitalizations: 6; New deaths: 0, 161 total; Total cases: 12,048.
COOS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
oregoncoastmagazine.com

Ride the Rails on the South Coast

Oregon Coast Railriders has moved to Coquille, where they offer chances to get outdoors and pedal along rail corridors that are rarely experienced by the general public. The City of Coquille has partnered with the Oregon Coast Railriders, who previously ran trips on the North coast, but now operate out of Sturdivant City Park in Coquille (about 20 minutes east of Coos Bay).
COOS BAY, OR
ijpr.org

Grants Pass narrowly approves $1 million grant for homeless campground

The mayor of Grants Pass broke a 4-4 tie on the city council Wednesday over a grant to AllCare Community Foundation for the construction of a new urban campground. The decision comes two years after a U.S. District Court found the city’s anti-camping ordinance was unconstitutional, in part because it had no low-barrier shelters.
GRANTS PASS, OR
wanderwisdom.com

Wildlife Safari Park in Winston, Oregon

I have been an animal lover since I was about five years old. From 1972, the first year the Wildlife Safari opened, I have been a huge fan. Frank Hart was a man who dreamt of creating a facility in the Pacific Northwest to house rare and endangered species from all around the world. Hart's idea came to fruition in 1972, when he opened the Wildlife Safari in Winston, Oregon. Now, almost 50 years later, the 600 acre park is a non-profit, internationally known space, dedicated to the education of visitors and the conservation of species. It has enough room to allow animals the freedom of movement in a natural habitat.
WINSTON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy