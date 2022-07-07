ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Everything you need to know about the World Games 2022

thisisalabama.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven years ago, it was announced that Birmingham, Alabama, would host the World Games. Now, those years of planning are finally coming to fruition: The World Games (also known as TWG) are here. There are a lot of news stories out there about the Games, which last from July...

www.thisisalabama.org

CBS 42

The World Games drone rider makes its official debut

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — World games events are taking place all over Birmingham, but what you may not be aware of are the many individuals working hard behind the scenes to help bring the magic of the World Games to life. Here at the World Games, you never know what you may see. There’s innovative […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Busy First Competition Day Of The World Games 2022 Birmingham

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, Legacy YMCA, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and Lawson State Community College. Article and Photo Courtesy...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Flag Football Ready to Light Up The World Games 2022

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, Legacy YMCA, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and Lawson State Community College. Artilce and Photo Courtesy...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

World Game competitors call Cullman home, briefly

CULLMAN, Ala. – Hungarian kayakers, set to compete next week in The World Games, were in Cullman for several days before their competitions in marathon canoeing at Oak Mountain State Park in Shelby County.   Until their move to Birmingham, the athletes unpacked their bags at Stone Bridge Farms and took to Duck River for a training session Thursday.   Unphased by the heat wave engulfing the state, the canoeists eagerly unloaded their kayaks on the reservoir and swiftly paddled down the river as they acclimated to their new environment.  Bálint Noé is set to compete in the men’s short distance and long-distance marathon races....
CULLMAN, AL
momcollective.com

Alabama Fire :: What You Should Know About Birmingham’s WNFC Team

When I first moved to Alabama, I was frequently asked two questions. I feel like you have a good guess on what those questions were. 1)”Where do you go to church?” 2)”What football team do you support?” My answer at the time was Alabama because that was one reason I had moved here, but now my answer would be different. For years now, Alabama has had a Women’s Tackle Team. This is not just any regular football team, but a football team that has always been successful.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
apr.org

Local softball standout to compete in hometown World Games

The World Games are underway in Birmingham after a year-long delay due to COVID-19. The competition was originally scheduled for July of last year. That date was moved to this year after the Olympic Games were delayed. Haylie McCleney is on the USA Softball team. She is the first Alabama-born...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

The World Games 2022 Make History

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, Legacy YMCA, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and Lawson State Community College. Birmingham, Alabama welcomes the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

Can’t Miss Alabama: Tickets on sale for Lionel Richie headlining The World Games 2022 Closing Ceremony

It’s a great weekend to be in Alabama. The World Games 2022 get underway Thursday, July 7 at venues in and around Birmingham. Get tickets for each individual sport here. Tickets are available for the TWG22 Closing Ceremony, which will be Sunday, July 17 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. The all-star celebration will feature Lionel Richie joined by Alabama, Jamey Johnson, Bo Bice, Taylor Hicks, Blind Boys of Alabama, Pastor Mike (McClure) Jr., Ruben Studdard, Yung Bleu and Martha Reeves. Serving as the grand finale of TWG 2022, “One World – One People: Celebrating Legacy, Achievement and Unity” will commemorate The Games with performances and the opportunity for athletes, fans and volunteers to bid farewell to Birmingham. The Closing Ceremony will climax with the ceremonial passing of The World Games flag to representatives of the 2025 host city, Chengdu, China. Buy tickets for the July 7 opening and July 17 closing here. For more information about The World Games 2022, call 205-846-2500 or go to twg2022.com.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Raleigh News & Observer

BamaCentral Three-and-Out: Alabama Athletes at the World Games

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Katie Windham and Tony Tsoukalas. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide. Check out the video above as the panel discusses the three University of Alabama athletes...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecutoffnews.com

The World Games HBCU Experience - Lawson State Community College - Sunday, July 10, 2022 - 3 pm till 9 pm - The World Games Plaza - City Walk BHAM

Lawson State welcomes The World Games to Birmingham!!!!. World-class athletes, competitions, and visitors from around the globe will be in Birmingham July 7-17 as the World Games takes center stage. There will be excitement and opportunities galore, and Lawson State Community College will be a part of it. The college...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

The World Games 2022: Things to know in case of severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There is a threat of severe weather Saturday evening in Birmingham which could affect the safety of those attending The World Games. The city of Birmingham issued the following news release with information to help attendees and transit riders. Residents and visitors using or planning to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

7 farmers markets to visit in the Birmingham area

This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. Grab a tote bag and start shopping. Farmers markets are open in Birmingham, with vendors selling fresh produce, homemade baked goods, flowers, herbs, artworks and more. The markets are social centers, as well, as folks gather to browse and chat, mix and mingle. Admission is free to all the markets listed here, and you’ll find a variety of goods at each one.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

