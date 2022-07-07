Everything you need to know about the World Games 2022

It’s a great weekend to be in Alabama. The World Games 2022 get underway Thursday, July 7 at venues in and around Birmingham. Get tickets for each individual sport here. Tickets are available for the TWG22 Closing Ceremony, which will be Sunday, July 17 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. The all-star celebration will feature Lionel Richie joined by Alabama, Jamey Johnson, Bo Bice, Taylor Hicks, Blind Boys of Alabama, Pastor Mike (McClure) Jr., Ruben Studdard, Yung Bleu and Martha Reeves. Serving as the grand finale of TWG 2022, “One World – One People: Celebrating Legacy, Achievement and Unity” will commemorate The Games with performances and the opportunity for athletes, fans and volunteers to bid farewell to Birmingham. The Closing Ceremony will climax with the ceremonial passing of The World Games flag to representatives of the 2025 host city, Chengdu, China. Buy tickets for the July 7 opening and July 17 closing here. For more information about The World Games 2022, call 205-846-2500 or go to twg2022.com.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO