Waldo is Where?

Breakfast, it is the most important meal of the day, right? But what if you don't want to take all the time in the morning to prepare it yourself? Well, if you live in the Fort, there are many excellent places where you can head to for breakfast. A few of these places that I will feature are my personal favorites, and they offer something for everyone. I am not a traditionalist when it comes to breakfast, and my tastes vary. One morning I might feel like a breakfast burrito, and another I might just want a poached egg on sourdough bread.

6 DAYS AGO