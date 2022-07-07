ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Cejka leads by two shots after round one of the Bridgestone Senior Players

By Riley Hamel
 4 days ago
As most eyes are across the pond for the Genesis Scottish Open on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, the senior circuit is in Akron, Ohio, for the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, their fourth major of the season.

Alex Cejka got off to a hot start Thursday birdieing four of his first seven holes of the day before rattling off eights pars in a row. He then got back on the birdie train, adding two more circles to the card over his last three holes to sign for a bogey-free, 6-under 64.

Cejka has finished inside the top 15 in three of his last four starts on the PGA Tour Champions. He was two wins on the senior tour, both majors.

Two behind the German is David Toms, who made six birdies and two bogeys on his way to a 4-under 66. Toms finished T-11 at last month’s U.S. Senior Open Championship.

Jerry Kelly and Ernie Els are tied for third at 3 under, while eight players, including Rocco Mediate and Miguel Angel Jimenez, are tied for fifth at 2 under.

Last year’s champion, Steve Stricker, played his first 18 holes at even par and is tied for 19th, six shots back of the lead.

Justin Leonard, making his PGA Tour Champions debut, carded a 3-over 73.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bridgestone#Miguel Angel#Senior Open Championship#German#T 11
