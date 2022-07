Let’s drive north ( on either the tollway or Edenes/41) to Bristol (in Kenosha Wisconsin), get off the highway and turn back towards Chicago on Frontage Road until we get to the 1590’s at The Bristol Renaissance Faire! Once you park and head towards the kingdom, you will find youself going back to another time, another era. Today, July 9th was the start of the 2022 season. On a beautiful day like today, with hundreds , many dressed in full costumes, Jane and I made the trek. It was an easy drive of under 30 minutes and parking was fun. They have three ways to park- Reserved ( prepaid on line), $10 (cash) where you get fairly close to the grounds and then they have the $5 fee ( includes a little more walking).

