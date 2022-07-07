ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

2,807-piece Bowser coming to Lego’s Super Mario line

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1By6F4_0gYPLHSG00
The Mighty Bowser kit features Nintendo’s iconic villain in 2,807 pieces as part of Lego’s adult product line (Courtesy of Lego)

(NEXSTAR) — Lego and Super Mario are set to unleash Bowser’s fury on collectors this fall with the release of the partnership’s largest building set yet. The Mighty Bowser kit features Nintendo’s iconic villain in 2,807 pieces as part of Lego’s adult product line.

The recreation of Mario’s nemesis can launch fireballs and will also have moveable head, neck, mouth, arms, legs and tail, Lego said in its Thursday announcement.

“Just as defeating Bowser was always the ultimate challenge in the Super Mario games, here we’re challenging fans to build the King of the Koopas from nearly 3,000 pieces,” said Senior Designer Carl Merriam. “We know they’re up to the task and will be chomping at the bit to get their hands on this great new addition to the Super Mario line.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LQVhA_0gYPLHSG00
(Courtesy of Lego)

The Might Bowser, priced at $269.99, will be released Oct. 1. Cue the evil Bowser laugh you dreaded from Super Mario 64.

Biggest Lego set ever

While 2,807 is a lot of pieces, it’s far from Lego’s biggest set.

In terms of piece count, the biggest Lego set ever released is the Lego Art World Map, which has over 11,000 pieces. The item can be mounted and pinned with its owner’s travels. Other many-piece releases are the Titanic set (9,090 pieces), Colosseum (9,036), Star Wars Millennium Falcon (7,541) and the Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle (6,020).

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Knoxville man arrested for reportedly leaving children in a hot car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been arrested after he reportedly left two children in a hot car according to Knoxville Police. Police say Patrick Blanco left two children under the age of 5 in his car for at least 10 minutes on Tuesday. Officers received a call on just after 2 p.m. saying children had been left in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Save A Lot on North Broadway. As officers arrived, the vehicle began driving away, leading officers to pull it over into a Walgreen’s parking lot.
KNOXVILLE, TN
technewstoday.com

18 Best Games Sega Saturn of All Time

Sega Saturn was the most powerful and influential gaming console from the 1990s to the early 2000. The games this console featured were too innovative and ahead of their time. Both the graphics and gameplay were incredible. But unfortunately, Sega Saturn could not hold against the test of time. Nowadays,...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Art#Video Game#Colosseum
Collider

'RoboCop: Rogue City' Gameplay Trailer Showcases a Crime-Riddled Detroit

The first gameplay trailer from the upcoming first-person shooter RoboCop video game, titled RoboCop: Rogue City, has just been revealed, placing us in a crime-riddled Detroit and behind the visor of Alex Murphy. The trailer also confirmed that the game is set to release in June 2023. Revealed at Nacon...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Street Fighter 6: Release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

Street Fighter is officially returning with Street Fighter 6, with Ryu, Chun-Li, and new and old friends taking center stage along with a whole new look for the classic fighting game’s graphics. It’s good timing, too, as the Street Fighter franchise turns 35 this year and is ready for a big comeback (Street Fighter 5 launched more than six years ago in 2016).
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Super Mario
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
WATE

WATE

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy