2 former Dolphins named semifinalists for Hall of Fame senior vote

While the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 is set to be enshrined in less than a month, the Hall of Fame’s senior committee has started to pare down the list of senior nominees for the Class of 2023.

On Thursday, the 25 semifinalists for the senior vote were announced along with 29 coaches/contributors. The Miami Dolphins didn’t have any coaches or contributors nominated, but they did have two semifinalists for the senior vote in wide receiver Mark Clayton and offensive lineman Bob Kuechenberg.

Clayton spent 10 seasons with the Dolphins, making the Pro Bowl five times in his career. He finished his tenure in Miami with 550 receptions (first) in Dolphins’ history) for 8,643 yards (second) and 81 touchdowns (third) before finishing off his career in Green Bay. He was inducted into the Dolphins’ Honor Roll in 2003.

Keuchenberg spent 14 years as a Dolphin from 1970-83, making six Pro Bowls during that span. He was part of the Super Bowl VII and VIII teams and was inducted into the Honor Roll in 1995.

From here, the selection committee will select 12 finalists, and those names will be announced on July 27. Then, they will meet on August 16 to pick up to three Seniors.