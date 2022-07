It's another hot summer in Texas. Time to kick off the heavy shoes and bring out the sandals, flip flops or heck just go barefoot? But, let's say your at home by the pool, or just kicking it in the front yard barefoot and you decide you want to drive and pick up your friend in your car. Do you need to put shoes on? Can you drive without shoes? Can you drive barefoot legally?

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO