We all love Pizza, right? Well, there's Pizza, then there's Brick Oven Pizza. Does a pizza made in a Brick Oven just hit different? Is the crust different than a conventional oven? There are fans of regular Oven Baked and then there are fans of Wood Fire Brick Oven cooked pizza. I for one love both, but yes Brick Oven is awesome! The Brick Oven technique goes way back! I have fallen in love with Wood Fire Brick Oven Pizzas. Check out these places that serve pizza cooked by Wood Fire or Brick Oven. And, if you know of some other places that do Wood Fire Brick Oven, tell us in our comments below so we can add them to the list. Are these some of the best here in Midland Odessa?

MIDLAND, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO