Seattle, WA

Ty France activated from IL Thursday

fantasypros.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrance was placed on the IL for a left elbow sprain on...

www.fantasypros.com

Robinson Cano traded from the Padres to the Braves Sunday

Cano is expected to be added to the major league roster as early as tomorrow according to Jon Heyman. The Braves are in need of left handed hitters on their roster. Cano hit .149 with one home run and four RBIs in 74 at-bats with the Padres and Mets before going to Triple-A. He seems to have found his swing again and could be an intriguing option on waiver wires if he sees enough playing time.
ATLANTA, GA
fantasypros.com

Connor Seabold placed on 15-day IL Saturday

Seabold has made three starts this season and has an 11.91 ERA, 2.56 WHIP, and a .513 BABIP. Even with the small sample size, it is safe to move on from Seabold right now unless you are in a dynasty format.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Pete Alonso hits solo home run on Saturday against Marlins

Alonso's homer traveled 418 feet and left the bat at 112.3 miles per hour, a typical prodigious blast from the slugger. Despite a mild slowdown, he's now up to 23 home runs and 70 RBI on the season, and remains one of the best power hitters in the game. Expect him to challenge 40 long-balls by the end of the season given his consistently strong quality of contact metrics.
MIAMI, FL
fantasypros.com

Damian Lillard finalizing two-year, $120 million extension with Blazers

Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers are finalizing a two-year extension worth $120 million, which would keep him under contract until the 2026-27 season. (Shams Charania on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Lillard will now become one of the top earners in NBA history with his new extension, as the team is...
PORTLAND, OR
fantasypros.com

James Harden inks two year deal with Sixers

James Harden will be taking a $15 million pay cut on a team friendly deal with Philadelphia. Harden has a player option in year two and the pay cut it to provide the team resources to improve the Sixers roster. (Shams Charania via Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Philadelphia spent a massive...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fantasypros.com

Clayton Kershaw strikes out 10 in win Saturday night

Clayton Kershaw pitched 7 2/3 innings on Saturday, striking out 10, and giving up five hits for one earned run as he earned the win over the Cubs in a 4-2 game. Kershaw was dominant on Saturday night as he struck out a season high 10 batters and did it while not walking anyone which displayed his control. The Dodgers ace now sits at 6-2 on the season after Saturday night and is pitching to the tune of an elite 2.40 ERA with a WHIP of 1.01. The 34 year old needs to be rostered and streamed in every start, as even though he is past his prime he is still better than three quarters of the pitchers in the league. Kershaw's next start will come against the Angels on July 15th.
CHICAGO, IL
Ty France
fantasypros.com

Shaedon Sharpe sustained a left shoulder injury, undergoing MRI on Friday

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Portland Trail Blazers lottery pick Shaedon Sharpe sustained a left shoulder injury Thursday that ended his Summer League debut and he is expected to undergo an MRI on Friday. (Chris Haynes of Yahoo) Fantasy Impact:. The seventh overall selection in the 2022 NBA...
PORTLAND, OR
fantasypros.com

C.J. Cron leaves Friday's game after HBP on wrist; X-rays negative

C.J. Cron was removed from Friday's game against the Diamondbacks after being hit by a pitch on his left wrist. X-rays were negative. (Danielle Allentuck on Twitter) If you watched the HBP in real time, you're probably shocked that Cron avoided a fracture, given the sound and the fact that he left the game immediately. Thankfully, the injury is just being labeled a "wrist contusion." Cron will almost certainly need to sit out at least Saturday's game, but for now, don't expect a long-term absence.
PHOENIX, AZ
fantasypros.com

Alex Verdugo caps off three-hit game with walk-off single

Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo went 3-for-5 with three singles and three RBI against the Yankees on Saturday evening. Undoubtedly, his biggest hit was a walk-off two-run single. Boston ultimately defeated New York by a score of 6-5 in 10 innings. Fantasy Impact:. Verdugo is now slashing .259/.305/.374 with six...
BOSTON, MA
fantasypros.com

Jeter Downs delivers clutch single for first MLB hit

Red Sox shortstop Jeter Downs, who was promoted from Triple-A on Saturday, entered the club's game against the Yankees as a pinch-runner for J.D. Martinez in the eighth inning. The contest ended up going to extra innings, and with a limited bench, Downs was kept in the lineup with runners on the corners and Boston trailing by two. He came through clutch, stroking an RBI single to right field for his first career MLB hit. He later scored the winning run as Boston ultimately defeated New York by a score of 6-5 in 10 innings.
BOSTON, MA
fantasypros.com

Frank Kaminsky signs one year deal with the Hawks

Kaminsky signed a one year deal with the Hawks and will join the rotation at the 4 and 5 positions according to Wojnarowski. (Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter ) Spending his last three years with the Suns, Kaminsky was a fairly productive role player when on the floor, averaging 8 points, 4 rebounds and nearly 2 assists per game. His problem has been staying healthy, as he only managed 9 games last season and 86 in the previous two seasons. However since Atlanta already has Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu on the roster, they’re not depending on him for anything more than 15-20 minutes per game, if that.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Nestor Cortes Jr chased early in no decision Friday in Boston

Nestor Cortes Jr pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four in New York’s 12-5 win in Boston on Friday night. Cortes had his shortest outing of the year on Friday night, failing to make it out the 4th inning. The eight hits he surrendered tied a season high from all the way back in April and home runs by Trevor Story and Bobby Dalbec chased the lefty after just 73 pitches. Cortes has had a breakout season, going 7-3 to this point with a 2.74 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings but has regressed since the start of June. After going 4-1 with s 1.70 ERA through his first nine starts, Cortes has pitched to a 4.29 ERA in his last seven starts. He has still gone 3-2 in that span, partly thanks to playing for the 61-23 Yankees and their high powered offense, Fantasy mangers shouldn’t be surprised by the regression from the young starter but should continue to roll him out there every fifth day as the regression is from an untenable hot start. Cortes will look to get back on the right track try again for his eighth win on Thursday against the Reds in his final start before the All-Star break.
BOSTON, MA
fantasypros.com

Josh Hader escapes with save in Friday's win over Pirates

Josh Hader escaped the ninth inning on Friday, allowing one run on two hits while also walking one and striking out two and picking up the save in the Brewers' 4-3 win over the Pirates. Fantasy Impact:. Hader has allowed runs in each of his last three relief appearances for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
fantasypros.com

Wander Franco (hamate) likely out 6-to-8 weeks

Rays SS Wander Franco is headed to the injured list and is likely to miss 6-to-8 weeks if Tampa Bay's fear that the young infielder suffered a hamate fracture is confirmed with further testing. (Marc Topkin on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Franco missed nearly a month earlier in the season with...
MLB

