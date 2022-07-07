Ty France activated from IL Thursday

Nestor Cortes Jr pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four in New York’s 12-5 win in Boston on Friday night. Cortes had his shortest outing of the year on Friday night, failing to make it out the 4th inning. The eight hits he surrendered tied a season high from all the way back in April and home runs by Trevor Story and Bobby Dalbec chased the lefty after just 73 pitches. Cortes has had a breakout season, going 7-3 to this point with a 2.74 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings but has regressed since the start of June. After going 4-1 with s 1.70 ERA through his first nine starts, Cortes has pitched to a 4.29 ERA in his last seven starts. He has still gone 3-2 in that span, partly thanks to playing for the 61-23 Yankees and their high powered offense, Fantasy mangers shouldn’t be surprised by the regression from the young starter but should continue to roll him out there every fifth day as the regression is from an untenable hot start. Cortes will look to get back on the right track try again for his eighth win on Thursday against the Reds in his final start before the All-Star break.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO