ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

NFL world reacts to Raiders’ historic hire

By Sean Keeley
thecomeback.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas Raiders announced Thursday that they have hired Sandra Douglass Morgan as their new president. Douglass Morgan will be the first Black woman to hold the position of NFL team president in league history. The Raiders introduced Douglass Morgan as team president in a press conference at...

thecomeback.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Drew Brees Meeting in Miami????

In 2021 Miami had on of the worst offensive lines in the league. Thankfully the team addressed the problem in a big way by bringing in All Pro Offensive Tackle Terron Armstead. Armstead and the Dolphins agreed to a 5 year contract that can be potentially be worth up to $87.5 million after incentives.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

3 free agents the Kansas City Chiefs will be glad they didn’t sign

The Kansas City Chiefs missed on some big names in free agency, but their strategy will benefit them in the long run — especially with these three players. Coming off of four straight AFC championship game appearances, the Kansas City Chiefs had their hands full heading into the 2022 NFL offseason. With the historic and unpredictable nature that surrounded this year’s free agency period, there were often times that Chiefs fans felt as if the world flew right by them. Divisional rivals were beefing up in ways previously unimaginable, while Brett Veach and the Chiefs front office sat idly by. In hindsight, with the motivation behind their actions leading up to this point now being understood, the organization and fanbase alike will look back on this offseason and be happy with how the plan unfolded.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Yardbarker

Raiders News: Why Is Derek Carr Excited For Josh Jacobs?

Derek Carr, quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders, and his brother, David, appeared on NFL Network on Friday morning to discuss the Silver and Black. He touched on a lot of things, such as the team’s new additions, competition in the AFC West, and the work being put in by guys like Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs. He actually elaborated on Jacobs more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#African American
AOL Corp

Former NFL QB Jake Plummer is now a mushroom farmer in Colorado

If you ever wondered what former Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is doing now, wonder no longer: Plummer is a co-founder of Mycolove Farm, which has been selling locally grown medicinal and culinary mushrooms and mushroom extracts 30 miles outside Denver since 2021. "It’s not like we...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Cowboys sign Super Bowl winning linebacker out of the USFL

On Friday, the Dallas Cowboys made a couple of transactions, one of which is raising eyebrows. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Cowboys signed linebacker Christian Sam to a contract. They also fellow linebacker Devonte Bond on injured reserve and signed kicker Lirim Hajrullahu. Sam most recently played for...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: Former Texas A&M, NFL Running Back Dies At 59

According to a report from ProFootballTalk, former Houston Oilers running back Ira Valentine has passed away because of a heart attack. He was 59 years old. Valentine spent his college football career at Texas A&M. He played under head coach Jackie Sherrill. During his time with the Aggies, he had 486 yards and six total touchdowns.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy