Columbia County, GA

Progress continues on William Few Parkway road widening project

By Deirnesa Jefferson
 3 days ago

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) – Columbia County is booming.

“So, William Few Parkway is where the majority of the growth in the county is currently,” Director of Columbia County Engineering Services Kyle Titus said.

That’s why a road widening project targets highly congested areas like William Few Parkway.

The goal is to alleviate some of the congestion as well as repave the roadway.

“We’re trying to improve the corridor to increase capacity so that it’s not so congested in that corridor. In addition, it’s been a heavily used corridor for residential builders so that roadway has been beat up pretty well so that’s the purpose of the re-patching and re-surfacing as well,” Titus said.

Some people living in the area said it’s a project that’s needed.

“What they’re doing right now will help because so many people live in this area now,” Al Johnson said.

The project is in its second phase and also includes improvements in other highly trafficked parts of the county.

“In addition, we’ve done a re-surfacing from Lewiston road all the way to Columbia road. Right now, we’re working on several projects between Columbia Road and Washington Road,” Titus said.

The project is funded through Transportation SPLOST dollars and if supply chain issues don’t get in the way Titus expects it to be complete by the end of this year.

“A lot can come into play with that with weather and availability of materials right now, so there’s a good chance it will be the first of next year before its completed, but we’re shooting for the end of this year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

