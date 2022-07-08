ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

One arrest made in Tampa shooting that injured 4

By Tampa Beacon staff
tampabeacon.com
 4 days ago

TAMPA — Investigators with the Tampa Police Department announced the arrest of a 17-year-old black male for his involvement in a July 6 shooting that injured four in Tampa. According to reports, the shooting occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the area of E. Chelsea and Courtland streets, in a neighborhood...

www.tampabeacon.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tampabeacon.com

Family gets duty gear returned from TPD officer killed in 1965

TAMPA — The family of a former Tampa Police Department officer killed in the line of duty nearly six decades ago received an unexpected gift earlier this month. TPD officer William Krikava’s end of watch came when responding to a burglary in progress on New Year’s Day of 1965. According to the Tampa Police Memorial website, Krikava was shot six times by one of two suspects shoplifting clothes. The male suspect who fired the shots was eventually convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. Prior to that conviction, the suspect was granted a change of venue and tried in Duval County instead of Hillsborough.
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

UPDATE: TPD makes arrest in fatal hit-and-run

TAMPA — An arrest was made in a fatal hit-and-run accident that killed a 61-year-old man on the night of July 10, according to the Tampa Police Department. TPD announced the arrest of 27-year-old Joel F. Weaver on the afternoon of July 11, charging him with leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

Brandon apartments evacuated because of electrical fire

BRANDON — An electrical fire on the night of July 8 caused the evacuation of multiple units at a Brandon apartment complex, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. Reports state the HCFR Emergency Dispatch Center received a call at 9:54 p.m. regarding smoke in a hallway at the apartment building at 2002 Plantation Key Circle, located south of W. Brandon Boulevard and west of Providence Road.
BRANDON, FL
tampabeacon.com

Inaugural Carrollwood Village Games aims to unite community through competition

CARROLLWOOD — A community-building concept born during COVID will become a reality this weekend. The inaugural Carrollwood Village Games are scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, July 16, at Carrollwood Village Park, bringing together local teenagers and employees within various Hillsborough County departments. The one-day event is designed to foster good relations between all involved through fun-filled competition, said Nick Valdez, a Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation program supervisor.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
tampabeacon.com

What's Happening, Hillsborough?

TAMPA – The SS American Victory returned to its home berth behind the Florida Aquarium on July 5 after 12 days in dry dock at International Ship Repair & Marine Services. The World War II vessel, docked in Tampa since 1999 and open daily for tours, was closed to the public during this time as the ship underwent routine maintenance and repairs.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
tampabeacon.com

The Tampa Bay Fishin’ Report: Big mangrove snapper are biting

Capt. Chuck Rogers (813-918-8356): Capt. Chuck says there are more big mangrove snapper in Tampa Bay than he’s ever seen. Fish to 18 inches, which fall into the offshore category, have been around the bay reefs, rocks, bridge pilings and other structure. The Gandy Bridge has been particularly good. The cobia have been under the bridge, so he’s been fishing for them with large, live pinfish. On a recent trip, he had a 4-inch pinfish on a 5/0 hook in the water when a jumbo snapper came off the bottom and grabbed it. Typically, he’s been baiting the snapper with half-dollar-sized pinfish. Shrimp will work as well. He’s gone down to 20-pound mono leader and a #2 hook in the very clear water to draw more strikes. Capt. Chuck also is seeing large tarpon under the bridge. Snook and redfish action can be slow in the heat of the day, as the fish are retreating into the mangroves for shade. He’s logged water temperatures on the flats as high as 93 degrees. Mackerel are schooling in open waters.
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

Next steps revealed for USF Bulls’ on-campus football stadium

TAMPA — USF explained the next steps in its plan to build an on-campus football stadium July 6 to a standing-room-only crowd of architecture and construction firms. Those firms have until Friday afternoon to submit formal, written questions about the 35,000-seat stadium the Bulls intend to build just north of the current football practice fields. Proposals are due on July 22.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy