Community Survey: Shopping Habits

Be open to people, possibilities, ideas, and change. Some people greet life with open arms as they invite in new adventures, a variety of acquaintances, and limitless possibilities. Others seem to surround themselves in a protective shell where they hide from chance encounters, a world full of emotions, and unchartered territory. I think when someone tries too hard to protect personal space, the person will miss out on some extraordinary chances and experiences. Life is messy and difficult at times, but it can be glorious as well and it is meant to be shared as a community, not alone.

17 DAYS AGO