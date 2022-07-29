31 Rooftop Bars With Epic Views and Cocktails We Can't Get Enough of All Year Round

parade.com
Cat Food-Inspired Restaurant to Open in New York City
A popular pet brand wants you to eat its cat food-inspired dishes at a restaurant in New York City next weekend. Fancy Feast (by Purina) announced the opening of "Gatto Bianco by Fancy Feast". This limited-time, Italian-style trattoria is located between the Far West Village and the Meatpacking District in NYC and is said to offer a culinary experience like no other.
nysportsday.com
Report: Developers Pitch NYC Casinos in Times Square, Hudson Yards, Coney Island
The future NYC casino landscape is coming into focus. The New York Post reports that Times Square, Hudson Yards, Coney Island, and Willets Point near Citi Field are among the contenders for the city’s new casino locations. We’ve known for months that three casino licenses are available for the...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Danny Meyer, NYC restaurant VIP, steps down from longtime position
Danny Meyer, founder and CEO of New York restaurant powerhouse Union Square Hospitality Group, has announced that he is stepping down from the position he has held since 1985. Union Square Hospitality Group has owned and operated such well-known eateries as Gramercy Tavern, Shake Shack (with four Brooklyn locations), Blue Smoke and the now-closed Union Square Café.
Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]
Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
10 Best Gyms In NYC You Should Be Working Out In
New York City has a “work hard, play hard” culture that rightfully earned its “the city that never sleeps” mantra. Understandably, many New Yorkers like to hit the gym and get some exercise to stay stress-free and active. But with so many options for gyms in NYC, it can be tough to know which one to choose. Whether you’re into CrossFit, rock climbing, or just want an affordable space with treadmills and weight machines, you can find a place easily in NYC. Here is our guide of the best gyms in NYC to get a good workout! Blink Fitness is...
Mass Exodus: Nearly 50,000 Leave New York City For Hudson Valley
For the first time in over a decade, the Hudson Valley's population increased. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress recently released its Moving In, Moving Out report which had some interesting findings. Hudson Valley Increases Population For First Time In Over A Decade. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress looked...
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
Rapper, Actor Ice-T Opening Cannabis Dispensary in New Jersey
JERSEY CITY, NJ – On television, rapper Ice-T is a police detective. In real life,...
KVIA
95 South Cuisine keeps El Pasoans coming back
EL PASO, Texas- One local eatery is feeding El Pasoans their special brand of southern food even though the head cook is from New Jersey. Diedra Pratt, the owner of 95 South Cuisine says she makes everything from scratch and to save costs, always buys locally. “El Paso has a...
Brownsville Old Timers Reunion celebrates 59th anniversary
Older Brooklyn residents came together out on Linden Boulevard on Friday to uphold the long-standing tradition of the Brownsvile Old Timers Reunion.
New Jersey’s Absolute Best All You Can Eat Buffet Has Been Revealed
We love eating in New Jersey, so we must be the biggest fans of the all-you-can-eat buffet in the whole country. Now one restaurant has been crowned the best all-you-can-eat place in the whole state. It's saying a lot to name just one restaurant as the best in this state,...
kcparent.com
Date Night Ideas in KC
Do you and your sweetheart need some fresh ideas for date night? If so, maybe you are up for a little adventure. Or how about just some fun and games? Or even … a little romance? Read on for several ideas. ADVENTURE. Go Ape Treetop Adventure in Swope Park...
The Real Deal: New way to pay for dental cleanings and whitening
News 12's consumer reporter Janice Lieberman has the The Real Deal on a new way to pay for dental care.
queenoftheclick.com
RIP Rose Gargano – Bay Ridge
– , here and here Something must have happened on that road that caused her to swerve. The news said it was possibly a medical episode. (Source) Rose was 70 years old and lived in Bay Ridge. This accident happened about two miles from her home. This is terrible and so sad.
Stop & Shop announces its 3rd N.J. store closure this year
Supermarket chain Stop & Shop will shutter another New Jersey store. Stop & Shop recently announced plans to close its Highland Park location. The grocery store located at 424 Raritan Ave. is expected to close some time in 2023, although an exact date has yet to be determined. “After a...
fox5ny.com
Things to do in NYC this weekend - July 29-31
NEW YORK - Are you looking for some things to do this weekend in the New York City area? Good Day New York's Ryan Kristafer has some suggestions:. Marren Morris at Radio City Music Hall – one of country music’s biggest stars shines bright on stage. Also, in...
NBC New York
Robbed NYC Bishop Talks Lavish Lifestyle, Alleged Huge Unpaid Loan From Parishioner
The Brooklyn bishop who said he was robbed during a sermon is answering questions for the first time about how he funds his lavish lifestyle, and addressed a lawsuit he is facing regarding thousands of dollars he given by a parishioner. “Everybody wanted to talk about the bling-bling bishop that...
New country music venue, dance hall opens in Overland Park
After the popular Kanza Hall closed during the pandemic, country music venue Guitars and Cadillacs is now taking its place in Overland Park.
New Concert Series, ‘Rise Up NYC,’ To Put On 10 Free Performances This Summer
Mayor Adams just announced a brand new concert series, titled ‘Rise Up NYC,’ to join the likes of Bryant Park’s Picnic Performances, musical events at Hudson River Park and “Backyard at Hudson Yards.” The new series will be a celebration of culture and music that “seeks to encourage New Yorkers to explore all of the city and reconnect with one another as the city emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic,” informed a recent press release. Rise Up NYC will bring 10 free performances across the five boroughs from now through September 12. Critically acclaimed artists and local musicians will make their way to the stage, such as Mary Mary, Mr. Vegas, Funk Flex and more. In addition to uniting New Yorkers and highlighting local artists and small businesses located near the concert venues, Rise Up NYC will serve as a non-violent way to overcome challenges faced by the city.
Weddings, events back on at Long Island mansion after 3 shot at pool party
The Glen Cove Mansion, where three people were shot earlier this month, announced Friday that hundreds of weddings and events are back on after owners paid a $50,000 fine.
